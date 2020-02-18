The filing deadline for non-partisan races that will appear on the ballot this fall may be closer than many people think.
Legislative action in 2019 moved that deadline ahead by more than 60
days.
Senate Bill 60 established Tuesday, June 2 at 4 p.m. as the deadline
for non-partisan candidates to file.
The deadline previously would have been the second Tuesday in August.
Non-partisan races on the local ballot this year will include all
six seats on the Monticello City Council and three positions on the
Wayne County Board of Education.
The school board races on the ballot this year include the seats in
District One, District Two and District Five.
Since these races are non-partisan they are not subject to a primary
election.
Wayne County Clerk Heather Piercy said that no candidates have filed
yet in any of these races.
The filing window is open at this time for anyone who is interested in these races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.