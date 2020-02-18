The Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back
their annual banquet and awards night his year.
The banquet will be held Thursday, April 23 at the ASPIRE Center.
The meet and greet will be from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m., and the
program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Ashli Watts, President of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, will be
the speaker for the event. She will make a presentation on leadership
and building community involvement in rural Kentucky.
Kentucky Just Us will provide entertainment for the banquet. The
meal will be catered by Sassy Spoon Catering.
Awards will be presented to five different businesses, community
leaders or educators. Chamber members will receive nomination forms,
and the board of directors for the Chamber will review them and
decide on the winners in each category.
Businesses can nominate themselves.
Nomination forms are due by Monday, March 15. Forms may be mailed or dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Tickets for the banquet will cost $250 for a Chamber member with a
table of eight. A table for a non-Chamber member will cost $300.
Individual tickets will cost $30 for a Chamber member and $40 for a
non-Chamber member. Seats are limited so please reserve as early as
possible.
The deadline to purchase tickets will be Friday, April 17. For more information, call (606) 348-3064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.