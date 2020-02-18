Randy Jones has been hired as Wayne County's new Solid Waste Coordinator. Fiscal court agreed to hire Jones during a meeting on Thursday, February 13.
Jones will begin in that position on March 2 and will be paid $17
per hour, according to the action taken by magistrates.
Jones will fill the vacancy left by Tim Bell, who left the position
at the end of 2019.
During a meeting in January, magistrates hired Ricky Kempton to
serve as Assistant Solid Waste Coordinator, and County Judge-
Exeuctive Mike Anderson said that he would fill in as Solid Waste
Coordinator in the interim.
During last week's meeting, Anderson recommended that the court hire
Jones.
He noted that Jones has management experience and he was confident
in his abilities.
Magistrates approved the recommendation unanimously.
The construction of a Mesonet weather site in Wayne County continues
to move forward, as magistrates approved a sponsorship agreement and
an installation agreement with the Kentucky Climate Center at Western
Kentucky University.
A site for the station has already been selected and the agreement
with the property owner has already been signed, according to the
discussion at last week's meeting.
The county has included $15,000 in its budget for the Mesonet
station, which will provide real-time weather information and can be
accessed by computer.
There will also be an annual maintenance fee that the county will
contribute.
Construction should begin as soon as weather permits, and the
Mesonet station could be completed by late summer.
Dan Vickery, a member of the local farm community, commended the
court for their action in acquiring the Mesonet station in Wayne County.
He noted he was part of a farm organization that will likely approve
a donation to the Mesonet project. "This is important to our
farmers," said Vickery
Also during the meeting, the court heard a request from Myra Wilson
with the Cumberlands Workforce Development Board.
Wilson explained a re-entry program that they have been implementing
in jails, which is designed to help inmates who are preparing to
leave detention.
She noted this program has been started in Russell County and
Pulaski County. It is geared toward helping inmates find a career
path or plans for employment once they have served their sentence.
The court approved a Memorandum of Agreement for the program to be
implemented in the Wayne County Detention Center.
The court also heard a report from Bradley New, with the Kentucky
Transportation Cabinet. New said that $1,363.417 has been designated
for the rural secondary road program in Wayne County. Approximately
$681,700 has been designated for routine maintenance in the county.
The recommendations included the resurfacing a portion of of KY 200
from its intersection just south of KY 834. The cost of the project
is $629,302.
Including leftover money from last year's budget, the county will
have approximately 272,683 in flex funds to spend through the program.
Also during the meeting, the court:
• Accepted excess fees in the amount of $9,168 from the sheriff's
office.
• Accepted excess fees in the amount of $93,610 from the county
clerk's office.
• Approved the rescue squad affiliation agreement, which must be
done annually.
• Declared several vehicles as surplus so they can be sold by the
bid process.
• Heard a monthly report from Jailer Ronnie Ellis who stated that
total population at the detention center is 203, which includes 63
county inmates and 140 state inmates. For the money of January, they
billed the state $135,514.16 for housing inmates.
• Heard a monthly report from Wayne County EMS Director Bubby Corder who stated that ambulance service answered a total of 297 calls in
January.
• Agreed to advertise for the 1,250 foot extension of Raymond Duncan Road to be included into the county road system.
