The Telecommunications Board met on Wednesday, January 15 for their
regular monthly session. Current and future internet users with
Community Telecom Services will be getting more online speed at no
price increase.
CTS internet speeds will be increased, but monthly prices will
remain the same, according to information shared at the meeting.
Cable customers can now get 40 MG service for 33.95 per month. The
price for non-cable customers is $43.95 per month.
Also during the meeting the board discussed the increase price the
cable company is paying for television programming from providers.
CTS is now paying $2 to $3 more per subscriber for basic cable
channels, as well as an additional $2 to $3 per subscriber for
expanded channels.
At this time, Community Telecom Services is absorbing the price
increase, but rates may have to change in the near future, according
to the discussion.
The cable company continues to expand its service into the county.
When the Highway 834 portion of the project is completed, CTS will begin the fiber project on Furnace Mountain Road.
