A fourth person has been arrested and charged in connection with a
drug investigation and search warrant that was executed at a
residence on College Street on January 12.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Danny R. Oldham, of
Monticello, has been charged with trafficking in a controlled
substance first degree (less than two grams of meth), trafficking in
a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and for fleeing
or evading police second degree (on foot).
Oldham was an individual who police said fled from the residence on
College Street when Deputy Derek Dennis and Deputy Travis Bell, with
the assistance of Monticello Police Officer Joey Hoover, executed the
search warrant.
Dennis obtained a district court complaint warrant against Oldham
and arrested him on January 15 at that same residence. Oldham was
lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
Catron stated that the investigation is continuing with more charges and arrests expected.
