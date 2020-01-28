Valentine fundraiser set at Wayne Co. Museum
    A Valentine fundraiser is being planned at the Wayne County Museum 
on Friday, February 14 from 6 until 9 p.m. There will be dinner, 
catered by Angel Pendleton, and music will be provided by Kenny Owens 
and John Lyons. The meal will consist of a salad, prime rib, mashed 
potatoes, green beans, and strawberry chocolate torte.
    This is a fundraiser for the museum's military room. The cost is $25 
per person. It will be limited to 48 people. For more information, 
call (606) 340-2300.
   
Rescue Squad conducts annual photo fundraiser
    The annual picture taking drive conducted to benefit the Monticello-
Wayne County Rescue Squad is underway. The same company—F & R 
Photography from East Bernstadt, Ky.—will be doing this year's drive.
    Residents who donate $20 or more will receive a free 8 X 10 color 
portrait, which will be taken at the Monticello-Wayne County Rescue 
Squad building at a later scheduled date. The Monticello-Wayne County 
Rescue Squad depends on this fundraiser to help pay operating 
expenses throughout the year.
 
Jordan Crouch Youth Center Drama event
    The Jordan Crouch Memorial Youth Center's Drama Team will conduct 
their first performance of skits and black light on Saturday, 
February 15 at 6 p.m. at the youth center just off Highway 1275 at 
Cumberland Crossing.
    Everyone is welcome to attend and no admission will be charged.
   
Kenny Davis Classic set
    Wayne County will host the inaugural Kenny Davis Classic on 
Saturday, February 1 at the Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium. The boys team 
will play Middlesboro at 2 p.m. and the girls team will play Mercer 
County at 3:30 p.m. Admission will be free. The Kenny Davis Classic 
is sponsored by the Monticello Banking Company.
    The event will include academic awards for all teams participating, 

MVPs named from each team for each game and free tee-shirts for teams.

