Valentine fundraiser set at Wayne Co. Museum
A Valentine fundraiser is being planned at the Wayne County Museum
on Friday, February 14 from 6 until 9 p.m. There will be dinner,
catered by Angel Pendleton, and music will be provided by Kenny Owens
and John Lyons. The meal will consist of a salad, prime rib, mashed
potatoes, green beans, and strawberry chocolate torte.
This is a fundraiser for the museum's military room. The cost is $25
per person. It will be limited to 48 people. For more information,
call (606) 340-2300.
Rescue Squad conducts annual photo fundraiser
The annual picture taking drive conducted to benefit the Monticello-
Wayne County Rescue Squad is underway. The same company—F & R
Photography from East Bernstadt, Ky.—will be doing this year's drive.
Residents who donate $20 or more will receive a free 8 X 10 color
portrait, which will be taken at the Monticello-Wayne County Rescue
Squad building at a later scheduled date. The Monticello-Wayne County
Rescue Squad depends on this fundraiser to help pay operating
expenses throughout the year.
Jordan Crouch Youth Center Drama event
The Jordan Crouch Memorial Youth Center's Drama Team will conduct
their first performance of skits and black light on Saturday,
February 15 at 6 p.m. at the youth center just off Highway 1275 at
Cumberland Crossing.
Everyone is welcome to attend and no admission will be charged.
Kenny Davis Classic set
Wayne County will host the inaugural Kenny Davis Classic on
Saturday, February 1 at the Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium. The boys team
will play Middlesboro at 2 p.m. and the girls team will play Mercer
County at 3:30 p.m. Admission will be free. The Kenny Davis Classic
is sponsored by the Monticello Banking Company.
The event will include academic awards for all teams participating,
MVPs named from each team for each game and free tee-shirts for teams.
