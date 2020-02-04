There are currently more than two million people registered as organ
donors in Kentucky, and more than 99 percent of them joined the
Kentucky Registry at their local Circuit Clerks' Office.
Shelley Snyder, Executive Director of the Kentucky Circuit Court
Clerks' Trust for Life (TFL), said she truly appreciates the registry
additions from each county and the financial support to the TFL that
residents from across the state give while doing driver's license
business at local offices.
"We are so grateful for our partnership with these dedicated and
compassionate public servants," she said. "We no longer sign the back
of our license, so it is most important that people add the heart on
their license and register as an organ donor."
Residents also can join online at donatelifeky.org
Wayne Circuit Clerk Patricia Lay said that supporting the Trust for
Life's mission is one of the best parts of the job.
"We want to continue to ask each customer about joining the registry
and about making a donation to support the Trust for Life. It is an
honor to be a part of this mission that saves lives in the Bluegrass
State."
In Wayne County in 2019, 391 names were added to the Registry, and
$1,639 was given to the Trust for Life through public donations at
the Circuit Clerk's office.
In total, 7,769 Wayne residents are on the lifesaving donor registry.
Kentucky resident Alex Berrios is a kidney recipient who definitely
loves second chances and feels grateful for what he has received.
"I am a registered donor because I know what it's like to need a
second chance at life," he said. "This amazing gift has given me the
opportunity to be a father. My kidney disease has given me an
opportunity to give back to the local community in educating and
advocating for individuals who have Chronic Kidney Disease."
Currently, 953 Kentuckians are waiting on a life-saving transplant,
while many more are in need of tissue and cornea transplants.
Nationally, more than 113,000 people are awaiting a second chance at
life through organ donation, and sadly 22 people die each day while
waiting.
For more information, call 1-866-945-5433, email info@trustforlife.org or go to www.trustforlife.org.
