The Wayne County Lady Cardinals returned to action last Saturday afternoon with a date with Fourth Region foe Cumberland County, at Clinton County HS Gym, in the Robbie Davis Memorial Classic. The Lady Cards were playing their first game since a 59-49 loss to Mercer County a week earlier in the Kenny Davis Classic and entered with a 10-11 record overall on the season. The Lady Panthers owned a 4-18 record overall and were coming off 58-45 district loss at Metcalfe County. The teams last met two years ago with Wayne County claiming a 46-14 win, on January 20th of 2018, at the Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium.
Lady Cards roll over Cumberland County 74-18 in Robbie Davis Memorial Classic
Macey Blevins scored a game high 24 points with 8 steals, 7 assists
and 3 rebounds as Wayne County jumped to a 27-9 first quarter lead
and never looked back, rolling to a 74-18 win. The 5-10 junior
reached the 2000-point plateau in the win, shooting 7 of 8 from the
field, which included 3 of 3 from 3-point range and 7 of 9 from the
free throw line, in just 22-minutes of action. Junior forward
Mallory Campbell added 12 points with a game high 9 rebounds,
connecting on 5 of 8 from the floor and a perfect 2 of 2 from the
free throw line, as the winners improved to 11-11 on the season.
"It was certainly good to get back on the winning track and we got
to play a lot of people. Anytime we can get our younger players some
valuable varsity minutes in a big win is always nice. We shot the
ball well and had a lot of folks make positive contributions,
hopefully this will give us some nice momentum heading into a very
busy week," said Wayne County head coach Mark McKinley.
Jade Turner tallied on 4 of 7 field goal attempts to net 9 points
with 4 assists, while senior Haleigh Criswell was 3 of 6 from the
field, which included 2 of 5 from 3-point range to post 8 points. The
sophomore duo of Amber Jones and Xaviea West scored 6 points each, as
West contributed 3 boards, while Jones registered a season high 3
steals. Mariah Bowlin was a perfect 2 of 2 from the floor to total 5
points and Kenzie Upchurch scored 4 points, as eight different Lady
Cards scored in the win.
Cumberland County, which dropped to 4-19 on the season, was led by
the junior duo of Caity Patterson and Danielle Cooper. Patterson was
3 of 8 from the floor, which included 1 of 4 from 3-point range to
net 7 points with a team best 4 rebounds, in over 25-minutes of
action. Cooper was just 1 of 7 from the field but made 3 of 4 free
throw attempts to add 5 points, in 20-minutes of play. Maggie
Morgan, Carly Nettles and Kaylen Franklin all contributed 2 points
each, as five different Lady Panthers marked the scoring column.
Cumberland County was plagued by 17 percent shooting from the field
and 25 turnovers, as the squad was outscored 32-1 in the second half.
The Lady Cards came out hot early and used the shooting of Macey
Blevins to race to a 27-9 first quarter advantage.
The Lady Panthers settled in in the second stanza and Wayne County
managed a 15-8 scoring edge to claim a 42-17 halftime lead.
Wayne County wasted little time putting the game away in the third
period with an 18-1 run and enacted the running clock early, as the
locals led 60-18 after 24-minutes of play.
Reserves dominated the final frame as the Lady Cards ended the game
with a 14-0 run to cruise to the 74-18 win, improving to 5-0 this
season at the Clinton County High School Gym.
Wayne County, which claimed a 24-15 rebound advantage, converted on
28 of 44 field goal attempts overall for 64 percent and that included
a 7 of 14 clip from 3-point range for 50 percent. The winners marked
on 11 of 13 free throw attempts for 85 percent and totaled 17 assists
with 22 steals against 8 turnovers.
The Lady Panthers countered with 4 of 24 shooting overall for 17
percent and that included a 1 of 8 mark from 3-point range for 13
percent. The squad made 9 of 19 free throw attempts for 47 percent
and tallied 2 assists against 25 miscues.
Up next for the Lady Cards is a busy four-game week, as the squad
hosts upstart Somerset on Monday, makes up a district matchup at
McCreary Central on Tuesday, followed by road dates at Whitley County
on Thursday and a matinee at Boyle County on Saturday.
"This is a very big week for our basketball team and a big challenge
with four games in six days, with three of those games on the road.
Somerset is playing really well, McCreary Central we know is our
opponent for the district, Whitley County in the 13th Region is
always a tough place to go win and they have a new coach, then Boyle
County, so lots of challenges this week. We have to prepare and stay
focused each time out, hopefully we'll get some momentum as the
postseason is just around the corner," said McKinley.
Details on all the action will appear in next week's edition of The Outlook.
