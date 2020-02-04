Two people from Russell County have been arrested on drug related charges, following the execution of a search warrant at the Best Western-Lake Cumberland Inn on East KY 90.
According to information released by the Monticello Police
Department, Barney "B.J." Warner, 34, and Savanna Sullivan, 22, both
of Russell Springs, were arrested and charged with trafficking in a
controlled substance first degree (over two grams of meth).
The local police department, acting on information received from
Russell Springs Police Officer Ethan Pike and an investigation,
executed a search warrant at 8 a.m. on Sunday, February 2 at a room
in the Best Western.
The search resulted in the discovery and seizure of approximately
one and one half pounds of "crystal methamphetamine" with a street
value of more than $50,000, approximately eight grams of suspected
cocaine, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, $5,170 in cash, and a
handgun. A pickup truck was also seized as part of the investigation.
Warner and Sullivan were lodged in the Wayne County Detention
Center. The investigation is continuing and other charges are expected.
Involved in the search and arrests were Captain Tony Morris, Lt.
Josh Asberry, Officer Jeramy Thompson, Officer Zachary Bybee and
Officer Joe Hoover of the Monticello Police Department and Deputy Sharkley Stonewall with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.
