    A Wayne County man has been arrested on burglary charges, following 
a trespassing complaint on Highway 1619 on Monday, February 3.
    According to Sheriff Tim Catron, a homeowner in that area held the 
man at gunpoint until he was taken into custody. Lucky G. Bowman, of 
Monticello, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree, 
public intoxication-controlled substance and failure of non-owner to 
maintain  required insurance.
    Catron, Deputy Shark-ley Stonewall and Deputy Cody Neal responded to the call at 9:20 a.m. Catron said that Bowman was taken into custody 
immediately.
    Police indicated that Bowman was bleeding from his hands and chest 
areas, injuries that he apparently suffered from walking through the 
woods. Bowman's vehicle was found approximately one-quarter of a mile 
down Highway 1619. It was sitting partially in the ditch, was in gear 
and the motor was running, according to the report.
    An investigation into the incident by Deputy Neal revealed that Bow-
man had attempted to enter two residences located on Highway 1619. 
Neal ob-tained a district warrant of arrest for Bowman on the charges 
of two counts of burglary second degree (attempt).

    Bowman was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.