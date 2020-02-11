A Wayne County man has been arrested on burglary charges, following
a trespassing complaint on Highway 1619 on Monday, February 3.
According to Sheriff Tim Catron, a homeowner in that area held the
man at gunpoint until he was taken into custody. Lucky G. Bowman, of
Monticello, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree,
public intoxication-controlled substance and failure of non-owner to
maintain required insurance.
Catron, Deputy Shark-ley Stonewall and Deputy Cody Neal responded to the call at 9:20 a.m. Catron said that Bowman was taken into custody
immediately.
Police indicated that Bowman was bleeding from his hands and chest
areas, injuries that he apparently suffered from walking through the
woods. Bowman's vehicle was found approximately one-quarter of a mile
down Highway 1619. It was sitting partially in the ditch, was in gear
and the motor was running, according to the report.
An investigation into the incident by Deputy Neal revealed that Bow-
man had attempted to enter two residences located on Highway 1619.
Neal ob-tained a district warrant of arrest for Bowman on the charges
of two counts of burglary second degree (attempt).
Bowman was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
