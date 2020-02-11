Firefighters were on the scene of a blaze on Columbia Avenue into
the early morning hours Saturday, February 8.
The former Stringer Equipment Building, located on the corner of
Columbia Avenue and Second Street, sustained heavy damage in the fire.
Monticello Fire Chief Steve Ferrell said the fire originated in the
upstairs apartment located at the back of the building. That was the
only portion of the building that was occupied, but no one was
injured in the fire.
He said the shop area, which is on the first floor of the building,
was vacant at the time of the blaze.
The fire department was notified of the fire at approximately 6:30
p.m. on Friday, February 7. Ferrell said the upstairs apartment was
fully engulfed in flames when the fire department arrived at the scene.
Members of the Susie Fire Department responded to assist at the
scene, bringing an engine and several personnel.
Ferrell said that getting access to the second story of the
building, where the fire was concentrated, was a challenge to
firefighters.
The aerial truck was used to battle the blaze, and he added that
there was a good water source at the scene.
Another problem the department dealt with was ice forming on the
mortar of the building and creating falling cinder blocks that could
be a hazard to firefighters.
The department was on the scene until approximately 1 a.m.
Ferrell said they went back to the scene a couple of times on
Saturday to deal with hot spots.
He expressed his appreciation to everyone who helped at the scene,
including police, deputies and members of the rescue squad who helped
shut down access to Columbia Avenue.
Wayne County EMS stood by throughout the evening in support of the firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.