During their meeting on Monday, Monticello City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance to renew the city's electric franchise.
The renewal is a necessary step, since the former agreement with
South Kentucky RECC expired late last year, according to City Clerk-
Treasurer Greg Latham.
The ordinance is similar to the one that RECC and the city are
currently operating under, though the monthly meter fee will increase
by $1 per customer. RECC currently pays $4 per meter for city
customers, and that will increase to $5 with the new agreement.
There are approximately 3,000 city electric customers.
Since this was the first reading of the ordinance, no action was
required by the council. It will take a second reading and approval
by the council at a later meeting.
Also during the meeting, the council approved the Aid to
Firefighters Grant (AFG) application. The Monticello Fire Department
will apply for funding for new turnout gear.
The grant is awarded annually through FEMA and it requires the city
to pledge a five percent match.
The council reviewed a proposal by the fire department regarding
phase two of the plan to upgrade communications to meet FCC
regulations. The loan, which was used to fund the initial phase of
the upgrade, will be paid off by June.
Council members were provided with a list of equipment that is
necessary for phase two of the project. Ferrell noted in the proposal
that the fire department budget has funds to allow them to pay for
the second phase, which will also be financed by loan funds.
The council approved the proposal so that the process can move ahead prior to the new fiscal year.
