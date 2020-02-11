    During their meeting on Monday, Monticello City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance to renew the city's electric franchise.

    The renewal is a necessary step, since the former agreement with 
South Kentucky RECC expired late last year, according to City Clerk-
Treasurer Greg Latham.
    The ordinance is similar to the one that RECC and the city are 
currently operating under, though the monthly meter fee will increase 
by $1 per customer. RECC currently pays $4 per meter for city 
customers, and that will increase to $5 with the new agreement.
    There are approximately 3,000 city electric customers.
    Since this was the first reading of the ordinance, no action was 
required by the council. It will take a second reading and approval 
by the council at a later meeting.
    Also during the meeting, the council approved the Aid to 
Firefighters Grant (AFG) application. The Monticello Fire Department 
will apply for funding for new turnout gear.
    The grant is awarded annually through FEMA and it requires the city 
to pledge a five percent match.
    The council reviewed a proposal by the fire department regarding 
phase two of the plan to upgrade communications to meet FCC 
regulations. The loan, which was used to fund the initial phase of 
the upgrade, will be paid off by June.
    Council members were provided with a list of equipment that is 
necessary for phase two of the project. Ferrell noted in the proposal 
that the fire department budget has funds to allow them to pay for 
the second phase, which will also be financed by loan funds.
    The council approved the proposal so that the process can move ahead prior to the new fiscal year.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.