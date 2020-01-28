Additional charges have been filed against a Wayne County man, who
was arrested on Tuesday, January 14.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, the investigation into
the case involving James Rose has resulted in the additional charges
of first degree robbery, two counts of second degree burglary, two
counts of third degree burglary, one count of unlawful imprisonment,
two counts of third degree criminal mischief, one count of theft by
unlawful taking under $500, one count of possession of burglary tools
and menancing.
The January 14 incident, that occurred in the Frazer community,
began as a domestic violence dispute call, but deputies later
discovered that the woman was being held against her will and it was
not domestically related.
The early morning incident on January 14 led deputies to a stolen
vehicle pursuit later that day. Deputies were allegedly assaulted at
the end of that pursuit.
Rose was arrested and charged with multiple charges that included
theft by unlawful taking of an auto, theft of firearms and assault on
police officers.
A warrant for the most recent charges against Rose was issued on
January 21 through Wayne District Court.
Deputy James Barnett served the complaint warrant on Rose at the Wayne County Detention Center, where he is currently being held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.