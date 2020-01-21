FLW (Fishing League Worldwide), in conjunction with the Somerset
Tourist & Convention Commission and the Burnside Tourism Commission,
announced that the 2020 FLW Series Championship will be held at Lake
Cumberland in Burnside and Somerset, Ky., November 5-7, 2020.
he 2020 FLW Series Championship will feature 251 boats—the top 25
pros and co-anglers from each of the eight FLW Series divisions, the
highest finishing boater and co-angler from each regional at the
Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American, the College Fishing
presented by YETI national champions, and as many as 18 international
pros and co-anglers from 10 countries—competing for a top prize of
$200,000 in cash plus lucrative contingency bonuses. The winning co-
angler at the championship earns a $30,000 Phoenix bass boat with a
115-horsepower outboard.
"On behalf of Somerset Tourism, we are thrilled to be selected as
the tournament host for the 2020 FLW Series Championship," said
Leslie Ikerd, Director of Tourism for the Somerset Tourist &
Convention Commission. "After the successful event last year, we look
forward to welcoming the anglers back to our community. Make plans to
come early or stay late and explore The Spirit of Southern Kentucky."
"Burnside, Kentucky is honored to co-host the FLW Series
Championship again in 2020," said Frank Crabtree, Executive Director
for the Burnside Tourism Commission. "Lake Cumberland is a massive
fishery and the stage is set for one final slugfest to complete the
2020 season. Anglers will launch from the historic battleground of
General Burnside Island State Park, and our town can't wait to have
FLW, their fans, their anglers and their families back here for the
Championship."
Lake Cumberland has played host to 38 FLW tournaments across five
circuits in the 25-year history of the organization. The south-
central Kentucky impoundment has hosted two High School Fishing
tournaments, one College Fishing tournament, 29 Phoenix Bass Fishing
League events, three FLW Series tournaments and three FLW Tour (now
FLW Pro Circuit) events.
"We've had great success hosting our FLW events on Lake Cumberland
in the past, and the fantastic fishing and fan enthusiasm at our
previous tournaments have made coming back an easy choice," said
Kathy Fennel, FLW Executive Vice President and General Manager. "We
are proud to bring our FLW Series Championship back to our fans in
Somerset and Burnside."
The 2020 FLW Series schedule, along with complete details, rules and
payouts for the season can be found online at FLWFishing.com.
For complete details and updated information on the FLW Series visit
FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and
more, follow the FLW Series on FLW's social media outlets at
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
