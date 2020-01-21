    FLW (Fishing League Worldwide), in conjunction with the Somerset

Tourist & Convention Commission and the Burnside Tourism Commission,

announced  that the 2020 FLW Series Championship will be held at Lake

Cumberland in Burnside and Somerset, Ky., November 5-7, 2020.

    he 2020 FLW Series Championship will feature 251 boats—the top 25

pros and co-anglers from each of the eight FLW Series divisions, the

highest finishing boater and co-angler from each regional at the

Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American, the College Fishing

presented by YETI national champions, and as many as 18 international

pros and co-anglers from 10 countries—competing for a top prize of

$200,000 in cash plus lucrative contingency bonuses. The winning co-

angler at the championship earns a $30,000 Phoenix bass boat with a

115-horsepower outboard.

    "On behalf of Somerset Tourism, we are thrilled to be selected as

the tournament host for the 2020 FLW Series Championship," said

Leslie Ikerd, Director of Tourism for the Somerset Tourist &

Convention Commission. "After the successful event last year, we look

forward to welcoming the anglers back to our community. Make plans to

come early or stay late and explore The Spirit of Southern Kentucky."

    "Burnside, Kentucky is honored to co-host the FLW Series

Championship again in 2020," said Frank Crabtree, Executive Director

for the Burnside Tourism Commission. "Lake Cumberland is a massive

fishery and the stage is set for one final slugfest to complete the

2020 season. Anglers will launch from the historic battleground of

General Burnside Island State Park, and our town can't wait to have

FLW, their fans, their anglers and their families back here for the

Championship."

    Lake Cumberland has played host to 38 FLW tournaments across five

circuits in the 25-year history of the organization. The south-

central Kentucky impoundment has hosted two High School Fishing

tournaments, one College Fishing tournament, 29 Phoenix Bass Fishing

League events, three FLW Series tournaments and three FLW Tour (now

FLW Pro Circuit) events.

    "We've had great success hosting our FLW events on Lake Cumberland

in the past, and the fantastic fishing and fan enthusiasm at our

previous tournaments have made coming back an easy choice," said

Kathy Fennel, FLW Executive Vice President and General Manager. "We

are proud to bring our FLW Series Championship back to our fans in

Somerset and Burnside."

    The 2020 FLW Series schedule, along with complete details, rules and

payouts for the season can be found online at FLWFishing.com.

    For complete details and updated information on the FLW Series visit

FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and

more, follow the FLW Series on FLW's social media outlets at

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.