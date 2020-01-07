A tragic four-vehicle crash in Hart County on Friday, January 3 has
claimed the life of a woman with Wayne County ties.
Melissa Coffey, 40, of Bowling Green, was pronounced dead at the
scene of the accident on I-65 southbound in Hart County.
Coffey was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Davontay Baker, 25, of
Bowling Green. Police said Coffey was ejected from the vehicle during
the accident.
A preliminary investigation has revealed that Baker was driving a
2007 Chevrolet SUV traveling southbound on I-65 when he lost control
of his vehicle. Baker's vehicle exited the right side of the roadway
hitting a guardrail before reentering the road.
Dennis Julian, 20, of Holly, Mich., was driving a 2004 Chevrolet
pickup when he struck Baker's vehicle as it re-entered the southbound
lanes. Baker's vehicle was then struck by a 2014 International
tractor trailer being driven by 52-year-old Ruben Villanueva-Suarez,
of Tampico, MX.
Villanueva-Suarez's vehicle continued southbound striking a 2010
Jeep SUV being operated by 50-year-old Donna Cook, of Shelbyville.
Baker, along with three juvenile passengers, were transported to the
Medical Center at Caverna where they were treated and released.
Dennis Julian was transported to the Medical Center at Caverna where
he was treated for minor injuries.
Donna Cook and a juvenile passenger were also transported to the
Medical Center at Caverna where they were treated and released,
A third passenger in Cook's vehicle, 41-year-old Tonya Smith, Shelby-
ville, was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital.
The investigation continues and is currently being led by Trooper Mike Wathen.
