    The Wayne County Board of Education held its first meeting in the new year and re-elected members to their leadership roles for 2020.

    As the meeting began, Donna Blevins was re-elected chairman of the 
school board. Melissa Upchurch was re-elected as vice-chairman for 
the board.
    Board members then discussed when meetings will be held each month. 
They opted to make a change from the second Tuesday of each month to 
the third Thursday. The meeting time will remain at 6 p.m.
    The ongoing construction projects on campus were discussed during 
the session. Superintendent Wayne Roberts said that work continues on 
the Area Career and Technology Center, which is expected to be 
completed soon.
    The project has gone past completion deadlines, but Roberts said 
that he is pleased with the way the building looks.
    "I think this will be a tremendous asset to the community," said 
Roberts.
    Officials hoped to make the move into the new ATC building sometime 
this month, but are uncertain if everything will be completed in 
January.
    The board also reviewed information regarding the Monticello 
Elementary School renovation project, which includes plans for major 
electrical and plumbing upgrades to the 1950s portion of the building.
    Bids for the project have been received and came in well above early 
estimates for the project, Roberts pointed out. The original BG 1 
filed for the project estimated the cost at $4.2 million, but bids 
have come in at approximately $5.8 million.
    Roberts asked the board to allow them to move into negotiations with 
construction officials, trimming the scope of the project to bring it 
nearer to the original estimates. He said some changes can be made 
that will result in savings in other areas of the project.
    The board agreed to move ahead with negotiations. Roberts indicated 
that the recommended changes will come back to the board before final 
decisions are made.
    The board will likely hold a special meeting later this month to 
address the project so that it can continue to move along on 
schedule. In the meantime, Roberts as board members to consider how 
much money they want to spend on this project.
    Also during the meeting, the board:
    • Approved the Comprehensive District Improvement Plan.
    • Heard the annual Nutrition and Physical Activity report for the 
district.
    • Approved pay applications for the Area Career and Technology 
Center project and the track and soccer field construction.
    • Appointed Larry Muse to the District Calendar Committee for the 
2020-21 school year.
    • Approved the 2020-21 draft budget for the school district.
    • Accepted a School Facilities Construction Commission (SFCC) Offer 
of Assistance in the amount of $32,114.
    • Granted a request to use the Wayne County Middle School during the 
summer for the Lake Cumberland Area Innovative Readiness Training 
project.
    • Approved a facility request for use of the WCHS cafeteria August 1 for the Ramsey reunion.

