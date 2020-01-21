The Wayne County Board of Education held its first meeting in the new year and re-elected members to their leadership roles for 2020.
As the meeting began, Donna Blevins was re-elected chairman of the
school board. Melissa Upchurch was re-elected as vice-chairman for
the board.
Board members then discussed when meetings will be held each month.
They opted to make a change from the second Tuesday of each month to
the third Thursday. The meeting time will remain at 6 p.m.
The ongoing construction projects on campus were discussed during
the session. Superintendent Wayne Roberts said that work continues on
the Area Career and Technology Center, which is expected to be
completed soon.
The project has gone past completion deadlines, but Roberts said
that he is pleased with the way the building looks.
"I think this will be a tremendous asset to the community," said
Roberts.
Officials hoped to make the move into the new ATC building sometime
this month, but are uncertain if everything will be completed in
January.
The board also reviewed information regarding the Monticello
Elementary School renovation project, which includes plans for major
electrical and plumbing upgrades to the 1950s portion of the building.
Bids for the project have been received and came in well above early
estimates for the project, Roberts pointed out. The original BG 1
filed for the project estimated the cost at $4.2 million, but bids
have come in at approximately $5.8 million.
Roberts asked the board to allow them to move into negotiations with
construction officials, trimming the scope of the project to bring it
nearer to the original estimates. He said some changes can be made
that will result in savings in other areas of the project.
The board agreed to move ahead with negotiations. Roberts indicated
that the recommended changes will come back to the board before final
decisions are made.
The board will likely hold a special meeting later this month to
address the project so that it can continue to move along on
schedule. In the meantime, Roberts as board members to consider how
much money they want to spend on this project.
Also during the meeting, the board:
• Approved the Comprehensive District Improvement Plan.
• Heard the annual Nutrition and Physical Activity report for the
district.
• Approved pay applications for the Area Career and Technology
Center project and the track and soccer field construction.
• Appointed Larry Muse to the District Calendar Committee for the
2020-21 school year.
• Approved the 2020-21 draft budget for the school district.
• Accepted a School Facilities Construction Commission (SFCC) Offer
of Assistance in the amount of $32,114.
• Granted a request to use the Wayne County Middle School during the
summer for the Lake Cumberland Area Innovative Readiness Training
project.
• Approved a facility request for use of the WCHS cafeteria August 1 for the Ramsey reunion.
