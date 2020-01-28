    Immanuel Christian Academy is in their second year of competing in 
the NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program).
    The school currently has ten team members.
    The children compete in the elementary and middle school divisions 
individually.
    Grayson Foust is the first archer from Immanuel Christian Academy to 
receive a medal.
    He placed first in the middle school male division at Burnside 
Elementary's Eighth Annual Archery competition.
    The event was held Friday January 24 and Saturday, January 25.
    Grayson shot a 287 out of a possible 300.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.