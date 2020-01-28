Immanuel Christian Academy Archery Team competes at Burnside Ele.
Immanuel Christian Academy is in their second year of competing in
the NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program).
The school currently has ten team members.
The children compete in the elementary and middle school divisions
individually.
Grayson Foust is the first archer from Immanuel Christian Academy to
receive a medal.
He placed first in the middle school male division at Burnside
Elementary's Eighth Annual Archery competition.
The event was held Friday January 24 and Saturday, January 25.
Grayson shot a 287 out of a possible 300.
