Wayne County Fiscal Court met in special session on Friday, January
17 and hired Ricky Kempton as Assistant Solid Waste Coordinator.
The hiring is effective immediately and the position will pay $13.25
per hour. During the meeting, Wayne County Judge-Executive Mike
Anderson stated that he would be serving as the Solid Waste
Coordinator for the next few months.
He said he will work with Kempton on grant funds and other
applications that must be taken care of this spring.
The county has been without a Solid Waste Coordinator since Tim Bell
resigned and retired from the position at the end of December.
Kempton's hiring as the Assistant Solid Waste Coordinator was tabled
by fiscal court during the meeting they held on Thursday, January 9.
During that session, Anderson recommended that Kempton be hired in
the assistant's position, but the action died lack of a second.
There was some confusion during the earlier meeting about the
position that Kempton would fill at the time. Some of the magistrates
indicated that they thought he was being hired as the Solid Waste
Coordinator.
Last Friday's meeting provided some clarification, as Anderson noted
that this is not a temporary position and there is no set probationary period.
