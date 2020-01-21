A Valentine fundraiser is being planned at the Wayne County Museum
on Friday, February 14 from 6 until 9 p.m.
There will be dinner, catered by Angel Pendleton, and music will be
provided by Kenny Owens and John Lyons. The meal will consist of a
salad, prime rib, mashed potatoes, green beans, and strawberry
chocolate torte.
This is a fundraiser for the museum's military room. The cost is $25
per person. It will be limited to 48 people. For more information, call (606) 340-2300.
