The murder case against Tim Reynolds, who is accused in the death of Mark Duncan, will move on to the Wayne County Grand Jury for consideration.
A preliminary hearing in the case was heard in Wayne District Court
on Thursday, October 3. At the conclusion of the hearing, District
Judge Mike Lawson determined that there was probable cause in the
case and sent it to the grand jury.
He also opted to keep Reynolds' bond the same, at $1 million cash
only. Reynolds' attorney, Lance Turner, had asked that the court
lower the bond and provide some sort of property provision. Lawson
indicated that would be something that can be considered in circuit
court.
Reynolds, 55, has been lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center
since the shooting occurred on September 24. Reynolds is charged with
murder and tampering with physical evidence, after officials allege
he shot Duncan and then hit him over the head with a wrench.
According to the press release issued by Kentucky State Police,
Trooper Adam Dodson and Trooper Matthew Parmley responded to the
scene on Duncan Road, which is located just off Dodson Hollow Road,
at about 7:43 p.m. on September 24. The troopers found the victim in
the road, deceased from apparent trauma.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner's
Office at 8:50 p.m.
State police said that the primary investigation indicates the two
family members were involved in a disagreement that led Reynolds to
shoot Duncan.
Eric Moore, a detective with Kentucky State Police, was the only
witness called during last week's preliminary hearing. Much of his
testimony centered around the statement that was made to state police
by Reynolds following the incident.
Moore said he initially spoke with Reynolds at the Wayne County
Sheriff's Department. Moore said that Duncan's truck was parked in
the roadway and Reynolds parked behind it. He stated that he told
Duncan first walked toward him and Reynolds told him to stop.
Reynolds told officials he fired a shot at Duncan but missed. During
Moore's testimony he noted that the weapon that was used was a 22
caliber handgun that Reynolds kept in his truck.
Moore testified that Duncan had turned around and was walking away
from Reynolds when Reynolds fired the additional shots. He stated
police located eight shell casings at the scene.
Moore indicated five shots had struck Duncan in the back and buttock
area. Moore said that Reynolds stated when he was out of bullets he
laid down the handgun and took a wrench from the toolbox in his
truck. He told officials he struck Duncan more than once with the
wrench.
Moore testified regarding preliminary autopsy results. The first
tests stated that one of the shots that head Duncan could have been
fatal, but likely it was the injury caused by the wrench that caused
the facility.
According to testimony, Reynolds went back to his home on Dodson
Hollow Road, cleaned off the wrench and washed his hands. He then
called 911 to report the incident to police.
During the bond hearing, Turner noted that the bond cannot be
"oppressive." He stated that Reynolds turned himself in to officials
and that the pretrial report shows he had no previous record.
Turner stated that Reynolds is a logger and that others rely on his
business for their employment. He said Reynolds is willing to follow
any conditions set by the court. He made a motion that a reasonable
bond be set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 property.
Lawson opted not to rule on lowering the current bond. Reynolds
remains lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.nning back and
All-State candidate Braedon Sloan. Sloan has rushed for 934 yards
and 18 TDs on just 73 carries and also leads the receivers with 9
catches for 275 yards and 5 scores, while senior wide receiver Tito
Ruiz leads the team in receptions with 10 and has 152 yards with 2
scores. A new wrinkle added the past month is 6-4 senior Thomas
Spencer, as the first-year varsity member has totaled 5 catches for
181 yards and three scores the past three games.
Junior quarterback Brody Weaver has completed 41 of 77 passes for
858 yards with 11 TDs, against just two interceptions and has rushed
30 times for 111 yards and two scores. Versatile offensive weapon
Carson Simpson has scored touchdowns three straight weeks and now has 111 rushing yards on just 10 attempts, plus two catches for 66 yards
and a touchdown.
"We have to play well on both sides of the ball every week and this
game will certainly be no different. We know the guys are on fall
break, but we must have a focused week of practice. We did that
against Harlan County and Southwestern with very good results, while
I was very disappointed in our preparation for the Danville game. We
know Lincoln County has a good team and this is what we play all
those other games for, to get ready for district. Everyone is 0-0
and it starts for real Friday night," said Thompson.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Lincoln County High School's Death Valley Stadium.
