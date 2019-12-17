The Wayne County Cheer squad wrapped up a successful 2019 portion of their schedule with a bid to the UCA Nationals, after receiving the bid for their performance in the Smoky Mountain Championships, which was held Saturday, December 7 in Sevierville, Tenn.
The 19-member coed team has now qualified for the UCA Nationals,
held at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida held
February 6-9, 2020.
The National High School Cheerleading Championship (NHSCC) is the
most prestigious cheerleading championship in the country.
The NHSCC is nationally televised on ESPN2 and ESPNU to over 100
million homes and 32 countries nationwide each year.
This marks the first ever bid for Wayne County in the history of the
cheer program, which UCA dates back over 45 years.
"We are super excited and thrilled to have the opportunity to
compete on a National level and on a national stage. We started
working towards this goal in the early summer with a UCA stunt clinic
and to be so close earlier in the season at a competition in
Louisville at the Bluegrass Championships and to finally cap it off,
is a big goal accomplished. I'm just so happy for our kids and their
efforts. We know that we have a lot of work to do to get ready in
between cheering on normal schedule of basketball games," said third
year Wayne County Cheer Coach Mary Beth Stockton.
The event featured over 18,500 athletes, 950 teams and 29 states
last season and this year figures to match or surpass that.
