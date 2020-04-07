History was made on March 10 at the Pulaski County High School
gymnasium as three former Monticello Trojans became the first trio of
brothers to ever be inducted into the 12th Region Boys Basketball
Hall of Fame.
Kermit, John, and David played for Monticello from the mid 1960's
through the early 1970's and gave Trojan fans many thrills along the
way. The Perkins brothers made their mark in the 12th region playing
for Coach Joe Harper. During their playing days Monticello was one
of the top programs in the 12th region.
These brothers combined for 3,383 points and were integral parts of
193 wins, four district championships, two regional championships and
countless memories for Trojan fans.
Career Highlights:
Kermit Perkins—3
seasons: 1964-67
A 1967 graduate of Monticello, Kermit was an outstanding guard for
Monticello. He scored 1,059 points during his career and was known
as one of the best defensive guards in Trojan history.
He led his team to the 1967 12th region title, tallying 23 points in
the championship game against Somerset. Kermit was a three-time all-
district and two-time all-region player for the Trojans.
He garnered honorable mention all-state honors in 1967 and
represented the 12th region in the East/West All-Star game. Upon
graduation Perkins signed with Gulf Coast Junior College of Panama
City Florida, where he played for Kentucky native coach Jack
Jackson. He was a first team all-conference selection during both
his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Kermit finished his collegiate career at Louisiana State University
at New Orleans, where his team captured a DII national championship
in 1971.
John Perkins—4
seasons: 1967-70
A 1970 graduate of Monticello, John was a four-year letter winner
for Coach Harper at Monticello. John was an integral part of two
regional championship teams and scored 1,064 points during his
career. John also has the distinction of being the only player in
Monticello basketball history to be a member of four consecutive 20-
win teams.
He was an all-district and all-region player during his last two
seasons for the Trojans. John was known for his long range shooting
and his toughness.
He played the majority of his last two seasons while dealing with
significant shoulder pain, a result of multiple dislocations. John
went on to play collegiately at Somerset Community College.
David Perkins—3
seasons: 1970-72
A 1972 graduate of Monticello, David was one of the best
individual scorers in Trojan history.
He was known for his long range bombing and his ultra-quick release,
eclipsing the 40 point barrier on multiple occasions during his
Monticello career. According to Trojan basketball historians
"Perkins provided Trojan fans with some of the most remarkable
shooting exhibitions they will ever see."
He holds Trojan records for most points in a season-880, most made
field goals-388, and highest single season scoring average at 29.3
points per game. Perkins scored 1,260 points during his career and
was selected as an all-district player each of his last two seasons.
Perkins went on to play collegiately at Murray State University
before completing his college career at Cumberland College where he
is a member of the Indians 1,000 point club.
Perkins family has a rich tradition in 12th Region basketball
Doug Perkins, the youngest of the Perkins brothers and a 1980
graduate of Monticello, was an important part of Coach Joe Harper's
last Monticello team. Doug was a two- time all-district and all-
region performer who scored 942 points during his Trojan career.
Doug and his wife Jackie's son Aaron Perkins was a four year letter
winner for the Trojans, graduating in 2012. Aaron scored 760 points
during his career and garnered all-district honors in 2012.
The boys' sister, the late Sharon Perkins (Blevins), was the only
daughter of Hayes and Vena Perkins. Sharon and her husband Fount's
daughter Tammy Blevins (Barnes), a 1984 graduate of Monticello, was a
four- year starter at point guard for the Lady Trojans.
Tammy scored 787 points as a Lady Trojans and is among the all-time
leaders in career assist.
Sharon's son Shane Blevins helped lead Monticello to the school's
last boys regional championship in 1987. Shane's 2,120 points were
the second most ever scored by a Trojan boys player.
Shane and his wife Angie's children, Trey and Macey Blevins, have
been and continue to be prominent contributors to the basketball
programs at Wayne County High School. Trey was the starting point
guard on the 2013 and 2014 Wayne County boys region championship teams.
His career totals of 2,727 points and 760 assists both rank second
all-time in Wayne County basketball history.
Macey recently completed her junior at Wayne County and is a member
of the Lady Cardinals basketball team. She finished the season as a
first team all-state selection and has amassed 2,215 career points.
The Perkins family has played a pivotal role in the history of 12th
region basketball. Through three generations, members of this family
have contributed to over 500 wins and been a part of 6 region championships teams, while scoring over 12,400 points.
