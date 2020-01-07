Wayne County joined a handful of other Kentucky counties in passing a resolution as a second amendment sanctuary.
Fiscal court met in special session on Friday, January 3, heard and
approved the resolution.
The resolution spells out the county's commitment to the rights of
all citizens to keep and bear arms.
It also states its opposition to any law that would
"unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the citizens of Wayne
County to keep and bear arms."
County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson noted that Wayne County is the
eighth Kentucky county to approve this type of resolution.
He said Frankfort officials had informed him that probably about a
third of Kentucky counties will likely approve this type of measure
this year.
Organizers of this effort have stated that they feel the second
amendment is being threatened by laws on both the federal and state
level.
This allows individual counties to express their support for the
Constitution and the second amendment.
Also during the meeting, the court approved the conversion of an
easement to a parks and recreation lease.
The change affects Carter Dock, but Anderson noted that this is a
change that will occur at all docks.
He stated that officials had met with the Corps of Engineers last
month, when they learned that the easements currently held in regard
to the docks will become leases.
Anderson said this will be at no cost.
The court met in executive session to discuss a personnel matter. No action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.