Representative Ken Upchurch was scheduled for re-election with the
Secretary of State's Office in Frankfort on Tuesday, January 7.
Upchurch represents the state's 52nd District, which includes Wayne
and McCreary counties and a southwestern portion of Pulaski County.
A senior member in the House Majority Cau-cus, Upchurch was chosen
to lead the House Transportation Committee by the Speaker of the
House in 2018.
He also serves as a ranking member of House State Government and
Banking and Insurance committees.
"I'm so honored that the people of this community have put their
trust and faith in me to serve them in Frankfort, and I hope they
will continue to do so. It is a responsibility that I take seriously.
I'm running for re-election because I'm proud of the work we're doing
to move our state forward and put Kentucky families first," Upchurch
said. "My work as chair of the Transportation Com-mittee is not
something I take lightly, but I haven't forgotten that the people of
this district are my first priority."
During his time in the House, Upchurch has delivered tens of
millions of dollars toward community development projects such as a
park and community center in McCreary county, underground utilities
and sidewalks in downtown Monticello, countless water and sewer
infrastructure projects and highway projects on highways 90 and 92,
while working with fellow legislators to make Kentucky stronger by
growing the state's economy, protecting life, and preserving Kentucky
values. While the state has seen record high business investment and
the lowest unemployment rates in history, Upchurch says he believes
the work is not done.
"For generations, we've seen jobs and business investment go to
larger cities. We all know that the best quality of life is in our
rural areas, where people can raise their children in strong
communities surrounded by friends and neighbors they know. Our next
step is to make sure that the prosperity we're beginning to see
throughout the state grabs a foothold in our rural towns and
counties," Upchurch added. "Now is not the time to change course and
start anew."
When House Speaker David Osborne chose Upchurch to chair the House
Transportation Committee, he added that the choice was an easy one.
"When we assign chairmanships, we look to members who have both a
solid understanding of how legislative business should be done and
strong relationships with other members. Representative Upchurch has
a proven record and is a well-respected member of the House," Osborne
added.
Upchurch will be working with fellow legislators as the Kentucky
General Assembly has convened the 2020 Regular Session. As always,
Upchurch will split his time between home and Frankfort until the
legislature adjourns in April. Among the tasks they face is the
state's two-year budget, an extremely complicated spending plan that
includes funding for roads and bridges.
"I want to ask every single person in this district to vote
‘Upchurch for State Representative' on May 19. Please let me continue
to protect our God given freedoms, our God given children, and our God given Commonwealth," he added.
