The Parks and Recreation committee met on Tuesday, January 21 and decided how they will recognize donors to the ASPIRE Center in the future.
The discussion began during the group's meeting in December, with
committee members opting to take some time and think about it before
making a final decision.
During last week's meeting, they decided that any business or
individual who donates $5,000 or more will be recognized with a 4' x
8' sign in the gymnasium.
Donors who give $1,000 will be recognized with a 2' x 4' sign, which
will also be placed in the gymnasium. Any league sponsor can display
at 4' x 4' sign on the wall during the season of the sport.
Also during the meeting, the committee finalized plans for a
luncheon to honor donors who helped with the recent flooring project
in the gymnasium.
The celebration was held on Wednesday, January 22 and all those who donated $5,000 or more were recognized.
