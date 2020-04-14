Albert Young

    Officials are continuing the search for an inmate who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center on Monday, April 6.

    According to Jailer Ronnie Ellis, Albert Young, 20, of Monticello 
escaped from the facility through the stateside recreation yard at 
approximately 8:30 p.m. He indicated that Young pried the chain link 
fence loose at the corner of the building.
    Ellis said Young was seen by a deputy jailer who was doing an 
outside perimeter check at the facility, but was unable to catch the 
escaped inmate as he ran toward Bypass 90.
    Law enforcement officers from several agencies were involved in the 
search for Young that evening, including the Wayne County Sheriff's 
Office and the Monticello Police Department. They were joined in the 
search by guards from the Wayne County Detention Center.
    Officials searched a large area in the northeastern side of 
Monticello and other locations throughout the night including several 
buildings and residences. The search failed to produce Young.
    Young is 20 years old. He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 
190 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and multiple tattoos on his 
right and left forearms and on his left hand. According to Wayne 
County Sheriff Tim Catron, Young has ties to Pulaski County and also 
to the Lexington areas.
    Young was serving a five-year sentence at the detention center on 
the charge of third degree assault of a police officer or probation 
officer. He was a state inmate.
    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the 
Wayne County Sheriff's Office at (606) 348-5416, the 911 dispatch center at (606) 348-9111 or Kentucky State Police at (606) 878-6622.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.