Officials are continuing the search for an inmate who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center on Monday, April 6.
According to Jailer Ronnie Ellis, Albert Young, 20, of Monticello
escaped from the facility through the stateside recreation yard at
approximately 8:30 p.m. He indicated that Young pried the chain link
fence loose at the corner of the building.
Ellis said Young was seen by a deputy jailer who was doing an
outside perimeter check at the facility, but was unable to catch the
escaped inmate as he ran toward Bypass 90.
Law enforcement officers from several agencies were involved in the
search for Young that evening, including the Wayne County Sheriff's
Office and the Monticello Police Department. They were joined in the
search by guards from the Wayne County Detention Center.
Officials searched a large area in the northeastern side of
Monticello and other locations throughout the night including several
buildings and residences. The search failed to produce Young.
Young is 20 years old. He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately
190 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and multiple tattoos on his
right and left forearms and on his left hand. According to Wayne
County Sheriff Tim Catron, Young has ties to Pulaski County and also
to the Lexington areas.
Young was serving a five-year sentence at the detention center on
the charge of third degree assault of a police officer or probation
officer. He was a state inmate.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the
Wayne County Sheriff's Office at (606) 348-5416, the 911 dispatch center at (606) 348-9111 or Kentucky State Police at (606) 878-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.