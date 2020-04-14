    A Wayne County man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on 
Saturday, April 11, after he barricaded himself inside a rural 
residence in the Parmleysville area.
    Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Kentucky 
State Police Troopers responded to the scene, after they were 
notified of several shots being fired on Hip Folk Way.
    According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, multiple units were 
dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:08 p.m. Catron said the 
original call regarded shots being fired and striking the ground in 
front of another residence.
    Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had shot from an 
upstairs window and had barricaded himself inside his residence with 
several firearms. Several attempts were made to try to get him to 
come outside. Deputies stated that the man presented himself in the 
window once and stated that this would be his last day on earth. 
Units continued attempts to talk with the suspect with no more response.
    At approximately 6:10 p.m., deputies and troopers entered the home 
after hearing a gunshot being fired from inside the residence. They 
located the man dead inside the upstairs bedroom.
    The death investigation was turned over to Kentucky State Police 
Trooper Matt Parmley and Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks for a 
continued investigation.
    The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police were 
also assisted at the scene by Wayne County EMS.    The man's identity had not been released at press time.

