The April meeting of Monticello City Council has been cancelled, according to an executive order issued by Mayor Tracie Sexton on Wednesday, April 8. The regular city council meeting was set to be held Monday, April 13.
In the order, Sexton noted that there was a "lack of urgency" in the business that would have been conducted at the April council meeting.
