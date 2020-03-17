EMS is collecting items for tornado victims
Wayne County EMS, in conjunction with the Wayne County Fiscal Court,
is conducting a donation drive to benefit the victims of the
tornadoes that affected the Cookeville, Tenn. area earlier this month.
Basically, donations for baby items, as well as for deodorant,
shampoo, soap, lotion and other personal items are being accepted.
They will also take non-perishable food donations. No clothing of any
kind will be accepted.
To donate items, drop them off at the Wayne County EMS building or
the ASPIRE Center during regular business hours. Donations will be
accepted through March 23.
City will hold large household item pickup
The City of Monticello will hold a large household item pickup from
March 30 through April 3 and April 6-9. Anyone who has items that
need to picked up should call (606) 348-0167 and provide information.
This is for household items only. No tires, paint or shingles will
be picked up.
Citizens Against Alcohol to hold meeting
The coalition of Concerned Citizens Against Alcohol will meet at
Green Hill Baptist Church on Thursday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
