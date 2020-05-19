    A local man has been charged with multiple felony charges in 
connection with the alleged assault and imprisonment of a female,
    According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Austin Foster, 27, was 
arrested and charged with first degree assault, first degree criminal 
abuse, false imprisonment, intimidating a participant in a legal 
process, first degree wanton endangerment, violation of a Kentucky 
EPO/DVO and terroristic threatening third degree.
    Catron stated that Deputy Jacob Vanover was dispatched to a 
residence on Walnut Street on May 12 at 1:53 p.m. in regard to a 
report of a domestic dispute. A female victim had allegedly sustained 
several injuries. She told Vanover that the incident occurred at a 
residence in the Rollohome Trailer Park off Highway 3106.
    The victim stated she had been held captive for three days by her 
boyfriend while being repeatedly beaten by him and had lost 
consciousness several times during her captivity. She said that 
Foster had threatened to kill her and her children every time she 
attempted to leave.
    Officials stated that no children were present during this time. The 
victim was able to leave the residence once Foster went to sleep.
    Vanover also learned that a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order was 
in place between the two individuals. It had been issued out of 
Bourbon County with a court date set for May 12.
    The victim stated that Foster would not let her leave to attend the 
court proceeding due to the way she looked. She was treated by the 
Wayne County  EMS and then transported to the Lake Cumberland 
Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
    Foster was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center. The investigation is continuing by Vanover.

