Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron has issued information to local residents regarding another scam that is directed toward AT&T cell phone customers.
According to Catron, scammers called AT&T customers with knowledge
of how many cell phones they have with the company. They claim that
they will be sending the customers a check for an upcoming service
outage.
Scammers then ask the customer for AT&T account information, while
trying to lead the individual into giving them their personal banking
account or credit information.
Catron said that representatives of AT&T have confirmed that they
are not making these types of calls to customers.
Anyone with information should contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at (606) 348-5416.
