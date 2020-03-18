To our readers:
The novel coronavirus has us all on edge. Thus we want to fill you
in on how The Wayne County Outlook staff is hard at work covering the
story locally to inform you with accurate and timely news about the
disease.
We, like you, are dealing with a public health and economic crisis
the dimensions of which we have never experienced before. We
understand the frustrations over not knowing when it will end, and
why it is vitally important to credibly report local aspects of the
pandemic.
Our newsroom is checking with state and local government and health
officials throughout the day for information on how the outbreak
affects your public safety, schools, businesses, eateries, events,
health care facilities and other everyday activities.
It is our intent to be your primary source of local information on
the coronavirus, a responsibility we take seriously.
But we cannot do it alone. We need your questions and concerns. We
need you to share your stories of coping or helping others in this
time of need; how your family is getting along day to day. Stories
about heroism, caring and helping hands.
Please contact our newsroom at news@wcoutlook.com to widen our local
coverage. We want to inform you, not scare you. We are in this
stressful time together, and together we can get through it.
We pursue this goal despite the economic impact the crisis has on
our bottom line. Loss of advertising revenue from reduced business
activity and closed stores is real.
As an essential source of information in this emergency, we need all
hands on deck. That’s a cost we cannot furlough as every subscriber
to our print platform is valuable. And we need to be there for every
one of them.
This is a special, caring community. We wish everyone good health
and safe keeping. Please know that all of us at The Wayne County
Outlook are committed to keeping you informed about the ever-
expanding story of the coronavirus.
Melinda Jones
Publisher,
Wayne County Outlook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.