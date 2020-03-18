To our readers:
    The novel coronavirus has us all on edge. Thus we want to fill you 
in on how The Wayne County Outlook staff is hard at work covering the 
story locally to inform you with accurate and timely news about the 
disease.
    We, like you, are dealing with a public health and economic crisis 
the dimensions of which we have never experienced before.  We 
understand the frustrations over not knowing when it will end, and 
why it is vitally important to credibly report local aspects of the 
pandemic.
    Our newsroom is checking with state and local government and health 
officials throughout the day for information on how the outbreak 
affects your public safety, schools, businesses, eateries, events, 
health care facilities and other everyday activities.
    It is our intent to be your primary source of local information on 
the coronavirus, a responsibility we take seriously.
    But we cannot do it alone. We need your questions and concerns. We 
need you to share your stories of coping or helping others in this 
time of need; how your family is getting along day to day.  Stories 
about heroism, caring and helping hands.
    Please contact our newsroom at news@wcoutlook.com to widen our local 
coverage. We want to inform you, not scare you. We are in this 
stressful time together, and together we can get through it.
    We pursue this goal despite the economic impact the crisis has on 
our bottom line.  Loss of advertising revenue from reduced business 
activity and closed stores is real.
    As an essential source of information in this emergency, we need all 
hands on deck. That’s a cost we cannot furlough as every subscriber 
to our print  platform is valuable. And we need to be there for every 
one of them.
    This is a special, caring community. We wish everyone good health 
and safe keeping.  Please know that all of us at The Wayne County 
Outlook are committed to keeping you informed about the ever-
expanding story of the coronavirus.
 
Melinda Jones
Publisher,
Wayne County Outlook

