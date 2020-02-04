Hospital Volunteers to host Valentine Lunch
The Wayne County Hospital Volunteers will host their Annual
Valentine Luncheon on Friday, February 14 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The menu will include a barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, cole
slaw, a pickle, chips, cookie and a drink for $7.
Lunch is available to dine in or for take out. All proceeds from the
luncheon will go toward the purchase of necessary items for hospital
use.
Jordan Crouch Youth Drama Team to perform
The Jordan Crouch Memorial Youth Center's Drama Team will conduct
their first performance of skits and black light on Saturday,
February 15 at 6 p.m. at the youth center just off Highway 1275 at
Cumberland Crossing.
Everyone is welcome to attend and no admission will be charged.
Wayne Co. Museum Valentine fundraiser set
A Valentine fundraiser is being planned at the Wayne County Museum
on Friday, February 14 from 6 until 9 p.m.
There will be dinner, catered by Angel Pendleton, and music will be
provided by Kenny Owens and John Lyons. The meal will consist of a
salad, prime rib, mashed potatoes, green beans, and strawberry
chocolate torte.
This is a fundraiser for the museum's military room. The cost is $25
per person. It will be limited to 48 people. For more information,
call (606) 340-2300.
Reagan Dinner is planned for February 17
The 13th Annual Wayne County Reagan Dinner will be held on
President's Day Monday, February 17 at 6 p.m. at the ASPIRE Center.
Reserved tables, that seat eight people, are available. Individual
tickets will be available at the door. For more information call (606) 348-9250.
