Individuals have an opportunity to be a true friend of Lake Cumberland this weekend by volunteering for the annual cleanup along the shorelines of the popular waterway.
The Friends of Lake Cumberland Cleanup will be held Saturday, September 14 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. Volunteers should register between 8:30 and 9 a.m. at either Waitsboro Recreation Area in Pulaski County or Conley Bottom Resort in Wayne County.
At registration, volunteers will be given trash bags, gloves and safety vests.
"From outdoor fun and family memories to tourism dollars and safe drinking water, Lake Cumberland is a blessing to our community, so it makes sense that we should work together to take care of it. For Friends of Lake Cumberland volunteers, it will be a treat to spend the morning together in such a beautiful setting, so that will be a bonus to performing a community service," said Tammie Nazario, President/CEO of PRIDE, a cleanup sponsor.
"Bring your family and friends so you can enjoy the great outdoors together," she added. "Kid-friendly cleanup sites will be available."
At noon, volunteers from both cleanup sites will gather for a free picnic at Cole Park (7929 S. Hwy. 27) in Burnside.
Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes for climbing along the rocky shore. Life vests will be provided to all boarding the provided boats.
The cleanup is sponsored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Lake Cumberland, and Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc., which is a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental cleanup and education across southern and eastern Kentucky.
Groups are encouraged to pre-register so they can be assigned a cleanup area. To pre-register, please contact the PRIDE office at 606-677-6150 or 888-577-4339 (toll free) or PRIDE@centertech.com.
For more information, please visit the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/2338941953043627/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.