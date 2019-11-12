    Local voter turnout was much better than election officials anticipated for the Tuesday, November 5 general election.

    Wayne County Clerk Heather Piercy said that 38 percent of registered 
voters in the county went to the polls in an election where the 
majority of races on the ballot were for statewide offices.
    Election officials had predicted about a 30 percent turnout, while 
locally that number was expected to be around 20 to 25 percent.
    Piercy said that by Tuesday afternoon the numbers going to local 
polls were up significantly, despite the fact there was only one 
local race on the ballot.
    City voters cast ballots in a special election to determine who 
would complete the unexpired term of former Monticello City 
Councilman Scott Flynn. Flynn resigned earlier in 2019, and Scott 
Gehring was appointed to the seat at that time.
    Gehring was on the ballot and won the race to complete Flynn's term, 
which is through the end of 2020. He received 935 votes to defeat 
Lana Hoskins, who received 270 votes.
    The republican party vote was a strong one in Wayne County for the 
general election, with 2,313 local voters opting to go with the 
straight republican party ballot.
    Six hundred and forty five local voters cast straight democratic 
ballots, and 21 opted to vote straight libertarian party.
    At the top of the ballot was the race for Kentucky governor.
    Republican incumbent Matt Bevin did very well in Wayne County, 
outdistancing democratic opponent Andy Beshear by a significant margin.
    Bevin received 62 percent of the local vote—a total of 3,472 votes—
while Beshear received about 35 percent. Beshear's vote total in 
Wayne County was 1,983.
    But statewide it was a race that went to the wire and when all the 
ballots were cast, Beshear was the winner by about 5,000 votes. 
Because of the close numbers, Bevin's campaign has formally requested 
a recanvass of votes.
    Bevin made the formal request by letter to Kentucky Secretary of 
State Alison Lundergan Grimes on November 6.
    "The people of Kentucky deserve a fair and honest election," said 
Bevin Campaign Manager Davis Paine. "With reports of irregularities, 
we are exercising the right to ensure that every lawful vote was 
counted."
    The recanvass will be conducted at county clerk's offices across 
Kentucky at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 14. Immediately upon 
completion of the recanvass, the county boards of elections will file 
their recanvass reports with the Secretary of State.
    Wayne County voters picked winners in every other race on the 
ballot. They favored republican Michael G. Adams over Heather French 
Henry in the race for Secretary of State. Adams received 3,858 votes 
in Wayne County, while Henry received 1,597.
    Republican Daniel Cameron received 4,028 votes in Wayne County in 
the Attorney General's race. He defeated democratic candidate Greg 
Stumbo, who received 1,453 votes.
    Incumbent republican Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon won a 
second term in office, by defeating democratic challenger Sheri 
Donahue. He received 4,032 votes in Wayne County, compared to 1,214 
for Donahue.
    Republican State Treasurer Allison Bell also earned another term in 
office by defeating democratic challenger Michael Bowman. She 
received 4,122 votes in Wayne County. Bowman received 1,284 local votes.
    Republican Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles won a second 
term in office by defeating democratic candidate Robert Haley Conway. 
Quarles received 4,241 votes compared to Conway's 1,117 votes in 
Wayne County.
    Jacqueline M. Caldwell received 1,927 votes in Wayne County in the 
race for Judge of the Court of Appeals 3rd Appellate District, 1st 
Division. Michael O. Caperton received 1,252 votes in the county.
    Caldwell received 53 percent of the vote in the district to win the 
office.
    Election day was uneventful in Wayne County, and there were no 
problems, according to Piercy.
    "I am really excited that had such a high voter turnout," Piercy added.
    For a precinct by precinct break down of the local vote, see the recapitulation sheet that is published in this week's edition.

