Wayne County's un-employment rate remained unchanged from November to December, according to the latest figures released by the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
The local jobless rate was 5.2 percent in December, which was also
the rate for November. In December 2018, Wayne County's unemployment
rate was 5.9 percent.
Overall, the unemployment rate in the Lake Cumberland area remained
at 4.5 percent. The highest rate in the 10-county area was 5.6
percent, which was recorded in McCreary County. The lowest rate was
3.5 percent, which was recorded in Taylor County.
Other area rates in December were: Adair County, 4.8 percent; Casey
County, 3.6 percent; Clinton County, 5.4 percent; Cumberland County,
4 percent; Green County, 3.8 percent; Pulaski County, 4.5 percent;
and Russell County, 5.4 percent.
Oldham County recorded the state's lowest jobless rate in the state
at 2.7 percent. It was followed by: Fayette, Shelby and Woodford
counties, 2.9 percent each; Boone County, 3 percent; Camp-bell,
Jessamine, Scott and Spencer counties, 3.1 percent each; and
Franklin, Hancock, Kenton and Marion counties, 3.2 percent each.
Magoffin County recorded the state's highest unemployment rate at
13.8 percent. It was followed by: Harlan County, 10.8 percent; Leslie
County, 9.7 percent; Lewis County, 8.9 percent; Elliott County, 8.7
percent; and Breathitt and Carter counties, 8.2 percent each.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to
measure trends rather than to actually count people working. Civilian
labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed
Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include
unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.
