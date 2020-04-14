The Monticello Utility Commission has authorized Manager Scott Upchurch to pay the monthly invoices from Weddle Enterprises, which is currently relocating utility lines for the road project on KY 90 in the Zollicoffer area.
During a telephone meeting held by the commission on Thursday, April
9, the group authorized Upchurch to proceed with paying approximately
$200,000 to $350,000 in bills to the company. The MUC will be
reimbursed by the state, which is actually paying for the relocation
of the lines for the highway project.
Reimbursement will be made within 10 days of the payment, according
to Upchurch.
Weddle Enterprises was awarded the bid several weeks ago to handle
the relocation of utilities for the project, and Upchurch indicated
that the work is underway at this time.
Also during the meeting, Upchurch provided commissioners with
information about some of the actions being taken by the utility
company as it deals with the COVID-19 situation. The lobby to the
office is closed but the drive through remains open for customers.
Some employees have been laid off, and some are on call so that they
continue to provide service to their customers. Upchurch expressed appreciation to all MUC staff during this time.
