    A resolution to move forward with the project to replace the Freedom Bridge has been approved by the Wayne County Fiscal Court.

    The court met on Thursday, April 9 and approved the resolution with 
the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in regard to the project.
    The state has agreed to pay 80 percent of the cost for the bridge 
project and the county will match that with 20 percent, which will 
mainly be with in-kind labor.
    The state will pay up to $80,000, according to the resolution
    Officials are anticipating that the project to replace the bridge 
will begin quickly. District Three Magistrate Dale Vaughn indicated 
that this is a much needed project because the old bridge has 
deteriorated.
    A temporary crossing will be set up to allow travel through that 
area while construction is underway.
    The court also approved an agreement with engineer Greg Eastham in 
regard to the project. Eastham has been involved in other bridge 
replacement projects in the county.
    During the meeting, the court reviewed and agreed to renew the 
health insurance for county employees for the next fiscal year with 
the Energy Group.
    County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson said that there would be no 
increase in costs for the health insurance next year, and all 
benefits will remain the same.
    The number of state inmates being housed at the local detention 
center has decreased recently, and the court approved an emergency 
order that allows Jailer Ronnie Ellis to layoff four employees from 
the facility's staff.
    The four who will be laid off have volunteered, according to Anderson.
    In other action, the court:
    • Agreed to advertise to include Great View Drive, located off 
Highway 3285, into the county road system.
    • Awarded bids from various vehicle,  pieces of equipment and wooden 
benches to the high bidders for each of the items.
    • Agreed to advertise for bids for crushed stone.
    • Heard a monthly report from the Solid Waste Department, noting 
that white goods were collected at 10 households in March, bringing 
the total for the week to 134.
    • Heard a monthly report from Wayne County EMS Director Bubby Corder who stated that the ambulance service answered 279 calls in March, bringing the total for the year to 870.

