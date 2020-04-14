A resolution to move forward with the project to replace the Freedom Bridge has been approved by the Wayne County Fiscal Court.
The court met on Thursday, April 9 and approved the resolution with
the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in regard to the project.
The state has agreed to pay 80 percent of the cost for the bridge
project and the county will match that with 20 percent, which will
mainly be with in-kind labor.
The state will pay up to $80,000, according to the resolution
Officials are anticipating that the project to replace the bridge
will begin quickly. District Three Magistrate Dale Vaughn indicated
that this is a much needed project because the old bridge has
deteriorated.
A temporary crossing will be set up to allow travel through that
area while construction is underway.
The court also approved an agreement with engineer Greg Eastham in
regard to the project. Eastham has been involved in other bridge
replacement projects in the county.
During the meeting, the court reviewed and agreed to renew the
health insurance for county employees for the next fiscal year with
the Energy Group.
County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson said that there would be no
increase in costs for the health insurance next year, and all
benefits will remain the same.
The number of state inmates being housed at the local detention
center has decreased recently, and the court approved an emergency
order that allows Jailer Ronnie Ellis to layoff four employees from
the facility's staff.
The four who will be laid off have volunteered, according to Anderson.
In other action, the court:
• Agreed to advertise to include Great View Drive, located off
Highway 3285, into the county road system.
• Awarded bids from various vehicle, pieces of equipment and wooden
benches to the high bidders for each of the items.
• Agreed to advertise for bids for crushed stone.
• Heard a monthly report from the Solid Waste Department, noting
that white goods were collected at 10 households in March, bringing
the total for the week to 134.
• Heard a monthly report from Wayne County EMS Director Bubby Corder who stated that the ambulance service answered 279 calls in March, bringing the total for the year to 870.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.