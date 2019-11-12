Monticello residents and long-time friends, Buddy Green and Dan
Dishman joined a group of 74 other Vietnam Veterans from around the
Commonwealth of Kentucky to take a day trip to the Nation's Capitol
on Saturday, October 19.
The veterans on this Honor Flight were escorted from site to site
and enjoyed seeing many of D.C.'s famous landmarks including the
Marine Corp, Air Force, WWII, Korean War, and the Vietnam Wall
Memorials. They also observed the changing of the guard/wreath laying
at Arlington National Cemetery.
Buddy's daughter, Ashley Green-Langdon and Tracey Miller an RN at
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital accompanied them as guardians on
the trip.
Buddy was drafted to the U.S. Army and served June 1966 to June 1968.
Dan was drafted to the U.S. Army and served July 1966 to July 1968.
Both Buddy and Dan volunteered to serve a tour of duty in Vietnam.
Even though they were assigned different units their paths crossed
several times during those two years. The first time they met was
during basic training at Fort Knox, Ky. in 1966. The next occasion to
see each other was when they realized they were on the same plane
flying home from Germany before they would leave for Vietnam. They
both flew together from Louisville, Ky. to Oakland, Calif. on their
way to Vietnam.
Their final time to see each other during their military service was
in Long Binh, Vietnam.
While Buddy and Dan were away on their trip, their wives, Janet
and Ida, joined the other Vietnam veterans' wives for a day trip
sponsored by Lexmark and Toyota. This included a visit to Frankfort's
own Vietnam Memorial, the Kentucky capitol building, the Old
Governor's Mansion, Henry Clay's home and they finished the day with
dinner at The Castle in Versailles.
Upon returning to the Bluegrass Airport, the Vietnam veterans were
met by thousands of people who were on hand to welcome them home.
There were lots of hugs, hand shakes, and high-fives, but above all
this were the thousands of "Welcome home, thanks for your service"
that each veteran heard, which of course was not the reaction
received when they returned home from the Vietnam War.
Both Buddy and Dan felt honored to get to go on this trip. They
highly recommend it to all veterans. Information about the Honor Flight can be found at honorflightky.org.
