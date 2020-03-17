Wayne County Farm Bureau has made a significant contribution to the county in support of the construction of a local Mesonet weather site.
Dan Vickery and Glen Burton, representing the organization, attended
the fiscal court meeting on Thursday, March 12 and presented a $7,500
check for the project. Vickery had attended the meeting in February
and praised the hard work of fiscal court to provide funding for a
Mesonet weather site, which will be a huge benefit to the local
farming community.
The site for the Mesonet station has been selected and at this
point, officials are waiting for better weather so that construction
will begin. A Mesonet weather station will provide valuable real-time
weather information, which can be accessed by computer.
Magistrates heard an annual report from the Wayne County Conserva-
tion District. Members of the conservation district attended the
session and talked about the programs that they provide in the county.
They have farm equipment that can be leased for use. They also have
a program that helps pay for the burial of dead animals. The court
provides financial support each year for that program.
They also do a number of educational programs in the local school
system, including agriculture safety days and farm days.
Also during the meeting, the court:
• Approved the adoption of Raymond Duncan Road into the county road
system.
• Agreed to advertise for the removal of 1,120 feet of Country Oak
Lane from the county road system.
• Heard a monthly report from Jailer Ronnie Ellis who note that the
population at the detention center is 195, which includes 58 county
inmates and 137 state inmates.
• Heard a monthly report from Wayne County Solid Waste Coordinator
Randy Jones who stated that white goods were collected at 42
households in February, bringing the total for the year to 124.
• Heard a monthly report from Wayne County EMS Director Bubby Corder who said the ambulance serve answered 248 calls in February, bringing
the total for the year to 626. Corder said Wayne County participated
in the statewide tornado drill. Six of the eight outdoor sirens in
the county activated. The other two will need repair work, and Corder said they are trying to find someone nearby who can do the work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.