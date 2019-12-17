A 66-year-old Northern Kentucky man died in the Shinbone area of Lake Cumberland on Sunday, December 15. Officials are uncertain the cause of his death, but stated that no foul play is suspected.
The body of Tab Striker was recovered from Lake Cumberland about
7:17 p.m. He had apparently been reported missing at approximately
3:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a call that was received at the 911
dispatch center.
Fish and Wildlife officers, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's
Office and the Wayne County Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
The rescue squad recovered the man's body in the Tate's Lot area.
According to Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks, the victim performed
maintenance duties at Shinbone, adjusting the dock according to lake
levels. Hicks stated that an exact cause of death has not been
determined, but the man was believed to be making an adjustment to
the dock when he either fell into the water or experienced some type
of medical emergency.
The body was taken to the State Medical Exami-ner's Office in
Frankfort Monday for an autopsy.
The investigation is continuing.
