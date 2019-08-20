He says he was 100 percent healthy last season but also admits he lost strength after having open heart surgery just a few months before he arrived on the University of Kentucky campus.
"I wasn't able to perform the best I could last year. I am 100
percent healthy now and ready to go and play and show these coaches
what I can do," said redshirt freshman offensive guard Kenneth Horsey
of Sanford, Fla.
It's unusual for an 18-year-old athlete to need open heart surgery
and Horsey said family support and prayers, including those from
Kentucky fans, helped get him through the scary ordeal and go through
last season.
But did he really believe everything was going to be okay health-
wise last year or was he just hoping it would be?
"Wow. That's a hard question. The only thing I can really say is
that the last year God has been teaching me about patience," Horsey
said. "He has shown me how to be able to stay down and wait for my time.
"I really feel like now my time has come. I just got to … it's just
one of those things you pray about and just have to have faith that
God is going to bring you out. Whatever tests he brought you and put
you in, he's going to get you out of it. That's all I can say."
The UK lineman will still need an electrocardiogram every six months
or so just to make sure everything is still okay with his heart.
"But I am 100 percent, ready to go and ready to show BBN what I can
do on the field this year," he said.
His mother, Shari, still calls or texts him daily to check on him.
Horsey says he doubts she'll ever stop doing that.
"If you have met my mom, you will understand how she is. She might
say she is not checking as much on me, but she is going to Mom out
every now and then," the UK redshirt freshman said. "I don't think
anybody in the world could stop my mom from worrying. Everything that
happened probably impacted her more than it did me.
"Seeing your son go through something like that … it was hard for
all of us. They (his parents) don't worry about me as much. They know
I am in good hands with the trainers and staff. We all know the
coaching staff and athletic trainers have my best interests at heart
and if I can play, I'm going to play."
Certainly his position coach, John Schlarman, is going to look after
him because for the last year Schlarman has been receiving
chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with cancer. Horsey
said Schlarman's courage helped him keep his own struggles in
perspective.
"You still have to remember how good you have it. Just being able to
watch coach Schlarman was amazing. Sometimes I would even forget he
was going through what he did because he would never change. It was
inspiring and still is," Horsey said.
"You can ask anybody, he never changed. Every time he could be
there, he was there with us and he was always smiling. He was always
ready to go and always pumped. He brought that energy every day."
Schlarman says Horsey is an "amazing story" to have had open heart
surgery in April of his high school senior season and then be in full
pads last fall.
"As a parent of four, that amazed me that he got to that point and
that they (doctors) were confident he could do that. When we sat down
after the season, everybody wants to contribute right away when they
get here and it is always a little bit of a disappointment when they
come in and redshirt like he did. It's humbling," Schlarman said.
"The thing we discussed is how much of a success story he was even
though he didn't play the game. The fact that he practiced and got
himself in shape. He came in probably 330 (pounds) and right now is
about 317 and looking really good. He has a lot of room for
improvement just because he went through all he went through last year.
"That's all behind him and he is building on just being healthy. I
am excited about what he could do for us down the line and hopefully
as early as this year."
Whitney is great athlete
Ask anyone who has seen Kentucky freshman basketball player Kahlil
Whitney play and they are likely to talk about the high motor he
always has when he plays and his incredible athleticism that can turn
heads no matter who he's playing with or against.
"Seeing how the greats were successful at getting to their spots and
having that dog mentality impressed me. All the great players do
that. I expend all my energy being very aggressive and get the best
out of that. That's what gets my game going," Whitney, who grew up
with former Wildcat Anthony Davis as his favorite player, said.
During some AAU games, Whitney made plays that sometimes had
everyone in the gym watching.
"It is just God-given ability and talent. God gave me great athletic
ability and I can block shots, go to the other end and dunk. I notice
it when the crowd is roaring and I can barely hear myself speak. It
is amazing. I really like that," Whitney said.
He could have Big Blue fans screaming a lot this year, especially
since his physical presence could have him even playing some power
forward if coach John Calipari goes with a smaller lineup.
"The first time I went to Rupp Arena for Big Blue Madness it was
crazy. They sold out for that. It was an experience like no other,"
Whitney said. "Coach (Calipari) talks about big-time games and how
the crowd will be. I like interacting with the crowd and getting
momentum. You have to know how to handle that."
He's learning just how passionate Kentucky fans can be from social
media and has been recognized often by fans since his arrival at UK
in June.
"When I was a kid I wanted that. I would take pictures with Jabari
Parker and all those guys," Whitney said. "If people want to take
pictures of me or get an autograph, I love it. I'll take it every day.
"If I have to take an hour to sign autographs, I will take an hour.
It's amazing to have people look up to you and aspire to be like you.
That's a huge honor I don't take lightly."
Whitney says he is a family-oriented person—has a sister and two
brothers —and likes to spend time around the house watching Netflix,
playing Fortnight or just hanging out.
"I am a jokester, a clown. I like making people laugh and stuff like
that. I am just a fun guy," Whitney said. A lot of people don't know
that I play the drums. I just like to put a smile on your face any
way I can."
Like UK teammate Immanuel Quickley, Whitney says he played drums in
his church as a kid.
"I started off with a bongo (drum) when I was in church. After that
when I was old enough to stay on rhythm, I took drum classes. I used
to play at church on Sundays with the choir and stuff like that and
really liked it," he said.
Patti Morris not
surprised by daughter's popularity with fans
When her daughter, Maci Morris, was a huge hit with fans at the Ohio
UK Convention, it was no surprise to Patti Morris.
"We go places and teenagers and kids just mob her at the malls, so I
am kind of used to it," Patti Morris said. "It's always nice to see
she is appreciated. The fans who have watched her, it's great. She is
a tremendous person and they see that. They love her."
Morris was sensational her four years at UK after earning Miss
Basketball honors at Bell County High School. She's now getting ready
to embark on a professional career in Italy.
"When you are at Kentucky you are surrounded by so many fans and you
have people come up to you all the time and show and explain how much
they love Kentucky basketball and watching you play and things like
that," Maci Morris said. "It's a blessing and I am so appreciative of
all the fans. I wouldn't say I am surprised any more by the attention
from fans because they were great the whole time I was at Kentucky."
Morris could have left UK after her freshman season when numerous
players and assistant coaches left for various reasons. Instead, she
stayed and became an all-SEC player.
"I was thinking about that today when she was talking. That took
guts to do that. Loyalty," Patti Morris said. "Probably more fans
appreciate what she did than she knows. It speaks to her character
but she is that kind of person to stick with you. When the going gets
tough, she will be there for you.
"I don't think she really knows how beloved she is by fans. She
probably has not had time to reflect on that yet but I can see
everywhere how much the fans do love her and that means a lot to me."
If you are a Maci Morris fan, she has her own sports apparel brand
now. The logo —designed by former UK teammate Mackenzie Cann — looks
like the mountains to reflect Morris' eastern Kentucky roots.
"I am not designing clothes. I am just selling some athletic wear
with my logo on it that I think people will like," Morris said.
Go to macimorrisofficial.com to see more about her brand.
Casey looking to be ready for next level
He barely played at Trinity his sophomore year and then was injured
his junior season after he transferred to Ballard. However, Jared
Casey's talent still made him a four-star recruit who originally
committed to Oregon before a change of heart brought him to Kentucky.
"I am looking at the next level. That is why I came here to get
coached by coach (Brad) White, one of the best coaches around," said
Casey, a freshman outside linebacker. "Everybody knows Kentucky is
known for linebackers and I want to make it to the league (NFL) just
like they did. This was just the obvious choice for me."
Casey had 70 tackles, including 15.5 tackles for loss, as a senior.
His workout/camp performances between his junior and senior years let
his stock rise to where he was regarded as one of the nation's top 20
outside linebackers despite his lack of playing time as a sophomore
and junior.
"I think honestly if I would have played my sophomore and junior
years I probably would not have ended up at Kentucky. I feel like I
would have had a bigger status and more exposure and I would have had
film. Coaches wanted to see my film from junior year and a lot didn't
offer me when I didn't have film," Casey said.
"It was really a blessing (not playing as a sophomore and junior) or
I probably would not have ended up at Kentucky. I love it here. It
was more than I expected. I have learned a lot and getting coached by
one of the best coaches around is just what I needed."
Quote of the Week: "I think this move has revitalized him. He's
really looking forward to this opportunity. I think he's poised to
have a real breakout year and make Big Blue Nation proud. And
remember, he's just 28 years old," agent Ed Berry on Randall Cobb's
first year with the Dallas Cowboys after playing eight years in Green
Bay.
Quote of the Week 2: "I want to be a coach. Coming to the SEC to
play might not seem like a big deal to some people but I do think it
kind of helps your resume out when you start looking for jobs,"
quarterback Sawyer Smith on why he transferred from Troy to Kentucky.
Quote of the Week 3: "He is pretty much like me. He is very
versatile, he can spread the floor, he's great defensively, he is a
high flier. He's just pretty impressive in everything he does,"
Kentucky freshman Kahlil Whitney on freshman teammate Keion Brooks
Jr.oks Jr.
