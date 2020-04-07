    Legislation that would give state election officials more flexibility in conducting the 2020 primary election has been passed by the Kentucky General Assembly.

    Secretary of State Michael G. Adams ex-pressed appreciation to 
lawmakers who passed the legislation recently. Adams had testified 
before a Senate committee, asking for legislation to empower a change 
to the "manner" of an election in case of a state of emergency.
    Current state law permits the governor and secretary of state to 
change the "time" or "place" but not "manner" of an election. This 
measure would free the State Board of Elections to develop a primary 
election procedure more open to absentee voting, which may be 
necessary if the current pandemic continues into the spring.
    At this point, Ken-tucky's primary election has been postponed until 
June 23.
    "It's my concern, after an exhaustive process of consultation with 
our county clerks, the State Board of Elections and others, that we 
need to at least be prepared to have an expanded absentee balloting 
system available by June 23," Adams said. "I'd like us to be able to 
prepare in advance for a situation where we have limited in-person 
voting and expanded voting by mail."
    Adams ruled out any move to a universal vote-by-mail system, noting 
a federal judge's decree that Kentucky's voter rolls have not been 
adequately maintained over the past decade, in violation of federal 
law. Hundreds of thousands of registered voters—including many who 
have moved out of the state and registered to vote in their new home 
state—improperly remain on our rolls.
    To assure legislators that ballot integrity will be safeguarded even 
with expanded voting by mail, Adams clarified that even with expanded 
absentee voting, "we would still require people to apply for an 
absentee ballot, with some sort of verifying information, before they could be mailed a ballot."

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.