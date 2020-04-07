Community blood drive planned for April 14
As the spread of coronavirus continues, the Kentucky Blood Center is
in urgent need of blood donations to support hospitals around the state.
A community blood drive is planned for Wayne County on Tuesday,
April 14 from 12 noon until 6 p.m. at the Monticello Nazarene Church
Life Center on East KY 90. The drive is sponsored by the Wayne County
Extension Homemakers. Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with
parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good
health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements.
No drivers licenses or photo identification cards will be issued by
the Wayne Circuit Clerk's office due to COVID-19 closures. Anyone who
has an expired license March 6 or later will receive a 90 day extension.
The same order, signed in March by Kentucky Transportation Secretary
Jim Gray, also states that the expiration date of vehicle
registration certificates, vehicle license plates, vehicle tag
certificates and handicapped parking permits will also be extended by
a period of 90 days subsequent to their current expiration dates.
PVA Office to be closed on Good Friday, April 10
The Wayne County PVA's Office will be closed Friday, April 10 for
Good Friday.
The Outlook office will be closed this Friday
The Wayne County Outlook office will be closed Friday, April 10 in observance of Good Friday.
