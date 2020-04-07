A Wayne County man died Sunday as the result of injuries he sustained in a bulldozer accident.
Bobby New was flown from the local hospital to the University of
Kentucky Medical Center after he was extricated from a bulldozer. New
was pronounced dead at 5:59 p.m. by the Fayette County Coroner.
Emergency officials were notified of the accident at approximately
3:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 5. It occurred on Highway 1275 South in a
field near the roadway.
The Monticello Fire Department responded to the scene to provide
extrication services. New was reportedly trapped in the tracks of the
bulldozer.
Once he was freed from the accident, New was transported to the Wayne County Hospital and airlifted to Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.