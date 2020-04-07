A building in downtown Monticello was destroyed by fire on Sunday,
April 5, and officials think it was arson.
The two-story building, located on South Main Street between the
Farmer's Market and City Hall, has been vacant for quite some time
and was recently damaged in a vehicle accident.
Monticello Fire Chief Steve Ferrell said that it appears the fire
was set when someone threw something into a window at the back of the
building.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 8:53 p.m., but because of
the condition of the old building did not enter it.
Firemen were on the scene to control the blaze until about 1 a.m.
Ferrell said the structure was a total loss.
The building was owned by the City of Monticello.
The Monticello Fire Department also responded to a woods fire on
Saturday, April 4 in the Parmleysville area.
Ferrell said that firemen battled that blaze before it was turned over to forestry officials.
