There were four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County at press time, according to officials with the Lake Cumberland District Health Depart-ment.
Three of the individuals were hospitalized and the fourth was self-
isolated, according to health officials.
The fourth case in Wayne County did not appear to be connected with
any of the other local cases, according to Amy Tomlinson, Public
Health Prepared-ness Manager with the Lake Cumberland District Health
Department. No other details about the patient were provided except
that the individual is apparently in the hospital.
They reported a total of 33 cases in the 10-county Lake Cumberland
area, with Pulaski County reporting the largest number of infected
people at 24. Five of those had been released from isolation.
Sadly, area health officials announced the death of one Pulaski
County man last week from COVID-19. David Pitman, 62, died on
Thursday, April 2 from pneumonia related to COVID-19. Pitman work-ed
for the City of Somerset until he retired last year as he battled
cancer.
Pitman was apparently one of the people who attended a church
service in Pulaski County where a number of residents were exposed to
COVID-19.
During a press conference held on Wednesday, April 1, officials from
the Lake Cumberland District Health Department answered a number of
questions from media outlets.
One participant noted that there had been reports the previous
weekend of home improvement stores being crowded, as well as some
churches holding public gatherings. Stuart Spillman, the Environ-
mental Health Director with the district, stated that corporate
offices of several of the stores were contacted by Governor Andy
Beshear, and since then have taken extra steps to ensure employee and
customer safety.
"As far as churches, we are hearing of some in-person services, "
said Spillman. "We are imploring churches not to do this. We have a
case in Pulaski County where people attended church and now 11 of
their members are sick with COVID. If you go to church, contract the
disease, and then go to the store you are putting others at risk. We
are begging the religious community to find other ways to conduct
worship rather than in-house, in-person services. "
Spillman was asked about specific types of businesses or gathering
that are of a specific concern at this point and how the health
department is responding to violations.
"We are getting great compliance overall," said Spillman. "The vast
majority of people are following the guidelines set forth. We are
making visits to anywhere we get a complaint on to ensure the
guidelines are being met. We have had to issue very few cease orders
and most places seem to want to follow the guidelines to protect
themselves, their employees and their customers."
Following are some of the questions that were addressed during the
briefing.
• Throughout the district, how many patients have been hospitalized?
What are their statuses now?
"Right now, we are aware of seven cases that are hospitalized," said
Tomlinson. "Two are in critical condition and one is listed as
stable condition. Three cases are still being investigated and their
conditions are unknown."
• How is the PPE situation for hospitals and other providers in the
district?
"There are still shortages for many local providers. Hospitals and
EMS agencies, for the most part, have been prioritized and have
enough PPE to make do for the time being. PPE levels are being
constantly monitored. Burn rates are being calculated, but are
dependent on the numbers of cases we are seeing," said Tomlinson.
• How many ventilators are estimated to be available here?
"There are between 50-75 ventilators within the region. These can be
requested from facilities and redirected to areas of need," said
Tomlinson.
• Do you have enough data yet to determine if Kentucky's efforts to
flatten the curve have been successful?
"Kentucky is certainly appearing to do better than neighboring
states. I do believe this is due to the aggressive actions the state
and local governments have taken," said Tomlinson
• Has the department gotten any reports of local prescribers
stockpiling pharmaceuticals rumored to treat COVID-19?
"We have not received reports of pharmaceutical stockpiles being
created," said Tomlinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.