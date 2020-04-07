    There were four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County at press time, according to officials with the Lake Cumberland District Health Depart-ment.

    Three of the individuals were hospitalized and the fourth was self-
isolated, according to health officials.
    The fourth case in Wayne County did not appear to be connected with 
any of the other local cases, according to Amy Tomlinson, Public 
Health Prepared-ness Manager with the Lake Cumberland District Health 
Department. No other details about the patient were provided except 
that the individual is apparently in the hospital.
    They reported a total of 33 cases in the 10-county Lake Cumberland 
area, with Pulaski County reporting the largest number of infected 
people at 24. Five of those had been released from isolation.
    Sadly, area health officials announced the death of one Pulaski 
County man last week from COVID-19. David Pitman, 62, died on 
Thursday, April 2 from pneumonia related to COVID-19. Pitman work-ed 
for the City of Somerset until he retired last year as he battled 
cancer.
    Pitman was apparently one of the people who attended a church 
service in Pulaski County where a number of residents were exposed to 
COVID-19.
    During a press conference held on Wednesday, April 1, officials from 
the Lake Cumberland District Health Department answered a number of 
questions from media outlets.
    One participant noted that there had been reports the previous 
weekend of home improvement stores being crowded, as well as some 
churches holding public gatherings. Stuart Spillman, the Environ-
mental Health Director with the district, stated that corporate 
offices of several of the stores were contacted by Governor Andy 
Beshear, and since then have taken extra steps to ensure employee and 
customer safety.
    "As far as churches, we are hearing of some in-person services, " 
said Spillman. "We are imploring churches not to do this. We have a 
case in Pulaski County where people attended church and now 11 of 
their members are sick with COVID. If you go to church, contract the 
disease, and then go to the store you are putting others at risk. We 
are begging the religious community to find other ways to conduct 
worship rather than in-house, in-person services. "
    Spillman was asked about specific types of businesses or gathering 
that are of a specific concern at this point and how the health 
department is responding to violations.
    "We are getting great compliance overall," said Spillman. "The vast 
majority of people are following the guidelines set forth. We are 
making visits to anywhere we get a complaint on to ensure the 
guidelines are being met. We have had to issue very few cease orders 
and most places seem to want to follow the guidelines to protect 
themselves, their employees and their customers."
    Following are some of the questions that were addressed during the 
briefing.
    • Throughout the district, how many patients have been hospitalized?
What are their statuses now?
    "Right now, we are aware of seven cases that are hospitalized," said 
Tomlinson.  "Two are in critical condition and one is listed as 
stable condition. Three cases are still being investigated and their 
conditions are unknown."
    • How is the PPE situation for hospitals and other providers in the
district?
    "There are still shortages for many local providers. Hospitals and 
EMS agencies, for the most part, have been prioritized and have 
enough PPE to make do for the time being. PPE levels are being 
constantly monitored. Burn rates are being calculated, but are 
dependent on the numbers of cases we are seeing," said Tomlinson.
    •  How many ventilators are estimated to be available here?
    "There are between 50-75 ventilators within the region. These can be 
requested from facilities and redirected to areas of need," said 
Tomlinson.
    • Do you have enough data yet to determine if Kentucky's efforts to 
flatten the curve have been successful?
    "Kentucky is certainly appearing to do better than neighboring 
states. I do believe this is due to the aggressive actions the state 
and local governments have taken," said Tomlinson
    • Has the department gotten any reports of local prescribers 
stockpiling pharmaceuticals rumored to treat COVID-19?
    "We have not received reports of pharmaceutical stockpiles being 
created," said Tomlinson.
 
 


