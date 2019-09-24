For the past 28 years, The Outlook readers have been able to
purchase a single copy of the newspaper from local racks and dealers
for fifty cents. The price has remained constant for our loyal
customers, while newspapers in neighboring counties have increased
prices several times.
Increasing costs have prompted The Outlook to make a change of its
own. Beginning with the October 2 edition, the cost of a single issue
of the newspaper will increase to seventy-five cents.
That price will be effective at the newspaper rack located outside
The Outlook office, as well as at local stores who sell the publication.
"We have held the cost down for as long as possible, but with
increases in production expenses, we had to look at a price
increase," stated The Wayne County Outlook Publisher Melinda Jones.
"We appreciate our readers, who have been very loyal to the
newspaper, and we will strive to provide them the best possible
product each week."
Subscription prices for The Outlook will remain the same. The cost
for a local subscriber will remain at $29 per year. The senior
citizen's rate is $23 for Wayne County. Those rates also include the
surrounding counties of Clinton, Pulaski, Russell and McCreary.
The yearly subscription rate for all other Kentucky counties and out of state is $37. The senior citizens rate for these areas is $33.
