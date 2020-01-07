Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast is set
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast will be held Monday,
January 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the ASPIRE Center.
The guest speaker for this year's event will be Revered Yusef
Franklin, from the South Maple Street First Baptist Church of Somerset.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
So. Kentucky RECC is accepting applications for two board seats
South Kentucky RECC is accepting applications for board of directors
seats in District 4 and District 7 until January 15. The two seats
are currently held by Billy Hurd and Brent Tackett, whose terms will
expire in the spring of 2020.
Members who have an interest in serving on the board should
determine eligibility and submit a fully completed application to
South Kentucky RECC's Somerset office no later than 4 p.m. on January
15.
General meeting of Historical Society
The Wayne County Historical Society will hold their general meeting
on Tuesday, January 21 at 7 p.m. in their meeting room.
Jane Dalton will speak on "Sears and Roebuck Houses by Mail."
Closings for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
All offices of the Wayne County Courthouse will be closed Monday,
January 20 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Newspaper deadlines for January 22 edition
The Wayne County Outlook will be closed Monday, January 20 for
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Early deadlines will be observed for the
January 22 edition of the newspaper.
All photos, news articles and letters to the editor must be
submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16.
The deadline for regular classified ads will be 12 noon on Thursday,
January 16. Last minute classified ads will be accepted through 12
noon on Friday, January 17.
Display advertising must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Thursday, January
16. The deadline for all color ads will be 12 noon on Thursday, January 16.
