Hospital Volunteers will host Valentine Lunch
    The Wayne County Hospital Volunteers will host their Annual 
Valentine Luncheon on Friday, February 14 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. 
The menu will include a barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, cole 
slaw, a pickle, chips, cookie and a drink for $7.
    Lunch is available to dine in or for take out. All proceeds from the 
luncheon will go toward the purchase of necessary items for hospital 
use.
   
Jordan Crouch Center Drama Team to perform
    The Jordan Crouch Memorial Youth Center's Drama Team will conduct 
their first performance of skits and black light on Saturday, 
February 15 at 6 p.m. at the youth center just off Highway 1275 at 
Cumberland Crossing.
    Everyone is welcome to attend and no admission will be charged.
   
Annual Reagan Dinner is set for February 17
    The 13th Annual Wayne County Reagan Dinner will be held on 
President's Day, Monday, February 17 at 6 p.m. at the ASPIRE Center.
    Reserved tables, that seat eight people, are available. Individual 
tickets will be available at the door. For more information call 
(606) 348-9250.
   
Wayne Schools will be in session February 17
    On Monday, February 17, Wayne County School classes will be in 
session during regular hours. President's Day had previously been 
scheduled as a day off, but will now be taken advantage of as a make-

up day in the annual school calendar.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.