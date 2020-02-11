Hospital Volunteers will host Valentine Lunch
The Wayne County Hospital Volunteers will host their Annual
Valentine Luncheon on Friday, February 14 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The menu will include a barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, cole
slaw, a pickle, chips, cookie and a drink for $7.
Lunch is available to dine in or for take out. All proceeds from the
luncheon will go toward the purchase of necessary items for hospital
use.
Jordan Crouch Center Drama Team to perform
The Jordan Crouch Memorial Youth Center's Drama Team will conduct
their first performance of skits and black light on Saturday,
February 15 at 6 p.m. at the youth center just off Highway 1275 at
Cumberland Crossing.
Everyone is welcome to attend and no admission will be charged.
Annual Reagan Dinner is set for February 17
The 13th Annual Wayne County Reagan Dinner will be held on
President's Day, Monday, February 17 at 6 p.m. at the ASPIRE Center.
Reserved tables, that seat eight people, are available. Individual
tickets will be available at the door. For more information call
(606) 348-9250.
Wayne Schools will be in session February 17
On Monday, February 17, Wayne County School classes will be in
session during regular hours. President's Day had previously been
scheduled as a day off, but will now be taken advantage of as a make-
up day in the annual school calendar.
